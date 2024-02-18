Reform Party's hopes of wresting working class votes in general election doomed, pollsters say

Reform United Kingdomhe hopes to steal from the working class Work voters far from Mr. Keir StarmerThe party's camp in the upcoming general election has been met with skepticism from leading pollsters, The independent can reveal.

The renamed Brexit Party, led by Richard Tice and co-founded by Nigel Faragehas branded itself a party of the working class, declaring that it is now the true home of Labor supporters.

But Britain's top pollster, Sir John Curtice, has cast doubt on the claims, predicting his prospects at the Labor heartland remain slim.

In the most recent by-elections, the Reform Party made a significant dent in the Conservative vote by winning a third of the overall vote share in Wellingborough and Kingswood.

But the party has yet to prove it can deal a blow to Labor. In Wellingborough, although Reform received 13 percent of the vote, Labor nevertheless overthrew a Conservative stronghold with the largest by-election since 1994 and a majority of 6,436 votes.

Sir John, professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, said The independent The crucial factor that distinguishes those who opt for reform is that they still believe in Brexit.

Although he acknowledged that the Labor vote is not completely invulnerable to the old Brexit party, this vulnerability is limited because around three-quarters of Labor votes come from people who want to be part of the European Union.

Sir John said: If you're unhappy with the Conservatives and you change your mind on Brexit, then you tend to turn to the Labor Party. However, if you are unhappy with the Conservatives but still support Brexit, you tend to lean towards the Reformed.

Mr. Tice built the party as a right-wing populist alternative to the conservatives, campaigning for closed borders, lower taxes and abandoning net-zero emissions targets. Reformers also claimed that the party was currently implementing the first phase of its plan, which would destroy the Conservative Party, and would then become a credible alternative to the Labor Party.

Sir Keir, meanwhile, is trying to secure the working class vote by proposing a new Labor deal for workers. a series of reforms aimed at strengthening workers' rights in the United Kingdom at the center of his campaign, while also pledging to take a tougher approach to law, public order and immigration.

Labor is currently 12 points ahead of the Conservatives in the polls. as voters across the spectrum abandon the Tories after 14 turbulent years in government.

Mr Tice warned the country would face Starmergeddon if it elected Labour, saying only Reform UK is now the party of the working class, which will end mass immigration, which will scrap net zero, [and] which will help solve the cost of living crisis.

While pollsters say the Reform Party is eating into some of the 2019 Conservative vote, characterized by working-class voters from traditional Labor heartlands who voted overwhelmingly for Boris Johnson and which became known as the Red Wall, they refute the party's chances of harming Labour. .

Scarlett Maguire, director of political polling and research firm JL Partners, acknowledged that while the Reform Party is alienating around 21% of people who voted Conservative in 2019, the party is simply not alienating Labor voters from the same way.

She added that research carried out by her firm suggests that 69 per cent of current Reform voters voted Conservative in 2019, while just 4 per cent voted Labour.

Clacton-on-Sea, the seat former Brexit Party leader Mr Farage was rumored to consider if he stood as a Reform candidate, polls at just 18 per cent, prompting to skepticism about the party's prospects at Westminster.

Lord Hayward, a Conservative peer and psephologist, also dismissed Mr Tices's chances, pointing to the ethnic diversity of Labour's working-class voting base, a group that Reformers have alienated because of its hostile stance on immigration and to diversity.

A 2019 Ipsos MORI poll estimates that Labor won the votes of 64 percent of all black and minority ethnic (BME) voters in 2019, while just 20 percent voted for the Conservatives.

So this would be an interesting concept for a party that focused its campaign primarily on white working-class conservative voters in 2019, suddenly setting out to capture a group of people that their campaign was effectively intended to alienate, said Lord Hayward. The Independent.

A Labor source also dismissed Reform UK's chances, saying the party was only concerned with fighting the Tories. The source added: We are focused on winning the election, and to do that we need to beat the Tories. We're not wasting our time worrying about what Richard Tice says for attention this week.

Reform UK has been contacted for comment.