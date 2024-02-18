Judge rules Trump must also pay millions in interest on $355 million judgment





In his decision which condemns Donald Trump to pay nearly $355 million in profits from his fraud, Judge Arthur Engoron also ruled that the former president will have to pay interest on this money, dating back several years.

Interest could add nearly $100 million to the amount Trump is responsible for.

The judge divided the restitution of $354,868,678 into three parts:

He wrote that the defendants' fraud saved them approximately $168 million in interest, while fining Trump and his companies an equivalent amount. The former president will have to pay interest dating back to March 2019 for these ill-gotten gains. Engoron also ruled that Trump and his companies were responsible for more than $126 million in ill-gotten gains from the sale of the Old Post Office in Washington, D.C., a deal the judge said was obtained through the use of false SFCs (financial disclosure statements). On those profits, Trump will have to pay interest dating back to May 2022. And the judge ruled that Trump and his companies were responsible for $60 million in profits from the sale of Ferry Point in the Bronx. On this part of the verdict, Trump will have to pay interest dating back to June. 2023.

All prejudgment interest due will be at the rate of nine percent per annum, unless otherwise provided by law, the judge wrote.

In a statement on X, New York Attorney General Letitia James cited a higher total amount when including interest as well as money owed by Trump's two adult sons and the former chief financial officer.

“In a massive victory, we won our case against Donald Trump for engaging in years of incredible financial fraud to enrich himself,” she wrote. “Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump and his former executives must pay more than $450 million in restitution and interest.”

