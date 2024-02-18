Politics
Start of the 6th Ethnosport Forum in Antalya
The 6th Ethnosport Forum is being held in Antalya with the motto “The renaissance of traditional sports”.
In the video message he sent to the 6th Ethnosport Forum, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan greeted the participants by saying “Welcome to our country” to the guests coming from abroad.
Expressing pleasure in welcoming guests to Antalya, one of the most beautiful cities in Turkey, Erdoan hoped that the forum organized under the theme “Renaissance of Traditional Sports” would be beneficial to member countries, participants and all athletes .
Thanking everyone who came from all corners of the world to participate and contribute to this forum, Erdoan said:
The Ethnosport Forum is organized at a time when global crises, tensions and conflicts threaten the common future of humanity. I view our forum, which reflects the rich diversity of traditional sports, as a platform for peace and solidarity beyond all differences. I hope that the Ethnosport Forum, which will be attended by representatives at different levels from 50 different countries as well as member companies, will contribute to the development of a climate of peace and trust in the world, especially in our region. Our forum, which is among the leading events in the world in terms of diversity of participants, will make everyone feel their difference and their potential thanks to the messages it will convey.
WE WILL WORK HARDER THAN EVER TO ENSURE JUSTICE AND PEACE.
President Erdoan stressed that the growing interest in traditional sports and games is a sign that the work being done is going in the right direction.
Congratulating the individuals and institutions who will receive the traditional sports awards organized in this framework, Erdoan continued his remarks as follows:
I believe that the spirit of solidarity that will end the human tragedy in Gaza, which shares the same sea with Antalya and just across the Mediterranean, will be manifested in this forum. We will continue to do everything possible to prevent the ongoing crises, massacres and suffering in our neighboring geography, particularly in Gaza. We will work harder than ever to ensure that peace, justice and tranquility prevail everywhere, starting with the geography of our hearts. I await your support, our friends, in this blessed struggle we are waging for the establishment of a fairer and more prosperous world.
Erdoan congratulated the leadership of the World Ethnosport Federation for the exemplary organization of the event.
MINISTER BAK: SPORT IS AN INDUSTRY AND WE MUST PROTECT OUR VALUES WITHIN THIS INDUSTRY
Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Osman Akn Bak, in his speech during the opening ceremony of the 6th Ethnosport Forum organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC) at the Belek Tourist Center, Belek District Serik in Antalya congratulated WEC President Bilal Erdoan and his team for the development of traditional sports and the vision put forward. and that the work increases from day to day, from year to year.
Stating that as a ministry, they are always proud to support this important vision and approach, Minister Bak said:
Investments and facilities where traditional games will be held, created throughout Turkey with the resources of our municipalities and state, are developing in each province. We opened three months ago in Gaziantep, Istanbul HalkalWe will open a new one in . It is very important that this vision develops with new facilities, that culture and traditions survive in the world and that they mix with sport. Sports is an industry and we must protect our culture and values within this industry. The World Ethnosport Confederation has proposed a vision in this regard.
Minister Bak said that the confederation has done important work and it is important to organize the 6th Ethnosport Forum in the tourist city of Antalya.
Stating that they have made significant investments within the framework of the vision displayed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Minister Bak said: “He expressed to us the importance of culture and traditions and that they must be passed on to future generations. We are actively continuing our journey. We attach great importance to the studies carried out in this regard. said.
Stating that Elmal wrestling has been taking place in Antalya for 672 years, Minister Bak said: This tradition has been taking place in Antalya, Taurus Mountains, in this region for 672 years. There is also the traditional Krkpnar wrestling. “There has been this tradition, which we call ‘private place,’ for 663 years.” he said.
Stressing that it is important to pass on traditional sports to future generations in the discipline, Minister Bak said this vision is aimed at young people and culture.
Expressing the human tragedy in Gaza, Minister Bak said: “It is necessary to use the language of sport. We must send our greetings and solidarity to Gaza from Antalya. “We remain silent when children sleep, we must all raise our voices when children die.” he said.
Bak stressed that it is important to keep this tradition alive all over the world and said that the organization constitutes an important step for the development of sports tourism.
WE FIGHT TO IMPROVE OUR RELATIONS WITH THE COMMUNITIES WHO LIVE AND KEEP THEIR TRADITIONS ALIVE.
In his opening speech, World Ethnosport Confederation President Erdoan said that the forum, which was scheduled to take place last year, was postponed due to the earthquakes that occurred on February 6, 2023, centered in Kahramanmara and having affected 11 provinces.
Stating that as the World Ethnosport Confederation, they have undertaken an important mission in the region since the first day of the earthquakes, Erdoan said: “Thanks to your great support, we have met the accommodation needs of thousands of families in the solidarity camps that we created for the victims of the earthquake. said.
Erdoan said that as the World Ethnosport Confederation, it cares about the sustainability of all efforts to revive traditional sports and games.
Stating that they found that the synergy they created by coming together bore great fruit over time, Erdoan said:
Events taking place in different parts of the world, including our forums and festivals, show us that our enthusiasm is growing and our common history is strengthening. We strive to improve our relationships with societies that live and keep their traditions alive, wherever they are in the world. We are aware that there are values that connect us to each other in different geographic areas of the world, from east to west, from north to south. We set out to discover this wealth. Today, we continue our journey with the goal of becoming a bigger family every day with 21 members in 30 countries. The joy of seeing all the colors and cultures of the world brought together during the events to which we are invited and in which our member federations participate is priceless. This gives us justified pride. Recent events such as Yabusame in Japan, Belt Wrestling in Dubai, Pato in Argentina and the Marmi festival in Qatar add value to our work. We believe that each value that brings us together builds respect, peace and solidarity between us. I believe that these principles that we have cultivated among us are stronger than wars and pain. This conviction invites us to defend human dignity against the massacres we witness today in Gaza, which disregard human life. As long as we defend peace and solidarity in the strongest possible manner, I am absolutely certain that those who advocate massacre and war will immediately reverse their mistakes. You will also see that there is unity in our roots. We have a lot to say and share with each other.
GOODWILL AGREEMENT SIGNED
During the forum, a goodwill agreement was signed with 60 member federations to establish common rules for the World Ethnosport Confederation.
At the forum, representatives from Kazakhstan, Japan, Mexico, Qatar, Mongolia, Argentina, Turkey, Tunisia, Poland, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Russia, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Hungary and Uzbekistan, which continue their activities within the framework of the WEC, as well as researchers and academicians. also participated.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.raillynews.com/2024/02/6-ethnosport-forums-started-in-Antalya/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Start of the 6th Ethnosport Forum in Antalya
- Half-day Bollywood tour with DANCE option.
- Texas high school suspends varsity football program
- Gophers men's hockey dominates Notre Dame with overtime victory
- Putin's opponent Alexei Navalny is 'dead'
- Judge rules Trump must also pay millions in interest on $355 million judgment
- Reform Party's hopes of wresting working class votes in general election doomed, pollsters say
- Pedro Pascal reveals the 'psycho' way he learns lines and shocks his fellow actors
- Jacksonville International Airport Announces Summer 2024 Internship Program Action News Jax
- Flu continues to rise in some parts of the U.S. as coronavirus markers decline
- A productivity boom in the United States could explain slowing inflation amid a strong economy
- Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 55 years in Bollywood