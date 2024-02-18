Start of the 6th Ethnosport Forum in Antalya

The 6th Ethnosport Forum is being held in Antalya with the motto “The renaissance of traditional sports”.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Osman Akn Bak, President of the World Ethnosport Confederation, Bilal Erdoan, Minister of Sports of Sierra Leone, Augusta James-Teima, Chadian Minister of Youth and Sports , Bravo Ouaidou, the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, Farid Gayibov, the Minister of Culture of Kyrgyzstan, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Altnbek. Maksutov, Guinean Minister of Youth and Sports Lansana Beavogui Diallo, Namibian Minister of Sports, Youth and National Service Agnes Basilia Tjongarero, Russian Minister of Sports Oleg Matytsin and Uzbek Minister of Youth Policy and of Sports Adham Ikramov were present.

In the video message he sent to the 6th Ethnosport Forum, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan greeted the participants by saying “Welcome to our country” to the guests coming from abroad.

Expressing pleasure in welcoming guests to Antalya, one of the most beautiful cities in Turkey, Erdoan hoped that the forum organized under the theme “Renaissance of Traditional Sports” would be beneficial to member countries, participants and all athletes .

Thanking everyone who came from all corners of the world to participate and contribute to this forum, Erdoan said:

The Ethnosport Forum is organized at a time when global crises, tensions and conflicts threaten the common future of humanity. I view our forum, which reflects the rich diversity of traditional sports, as a platform for peace and solidarity beyond all differences. I hope that the Ethnosport Forum, which will be attended by representatives at different levels from 50 different countries as well as member companies, will contribute to the development of a climate of peace and trust in the world, especially in our region. Our forum, which is among the leading events in the world in terms of diversity of participants, will make everyone feel their difference and their potential thanks to the messages it will convey.

WE WILL WORK HARDER THAN EVER TO ENSURE JUSTICE AND PEACE.

President Erdoan stressed that the growing interest in traditional sports and games is a sign that the work being done is going in the right direction.

Congratulating the individuals and institutions who will receive the traditional sports awards organized in this framework, Erdoan continued his remarks as follows:

I believe that the spirit of solidarity that will end the human tragedy in Gaza, which shares the same sea with Antalya and just across the Mediterranean, will be manifested in this forum. We will continue to do everything possible to prevent the ongoing crises, massacres and suffering in our neighboring geography, particularly in Gaza. We will work harder than ever to ensure that peace, justice and tranquility prevail everywhere, starting with the geography of our hearts. I await your support, our friends, in this blessed struggle we are waging for the establishment of a fairer and more prosperous world.

Erdoan congratulated the leadership of the World Ethnosport Federation for the exemplary organization of the event.

MINISTER BAK: SPORT IS AN INDUSTRY AND WE MUST PROTECT OUR VALUES WITHIN THIS INDUSTRY

Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Osman Akn Bak, in his speech during the opening ceremony of the 6th Ethnosport Forum organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC) at the Belek Tourist Center, Belek District Serik in Antalya congratulated WEC President Bilal Erdoan and his team for the development of traditional sports and the vision put forward. and that the work increases from day to day, from year to year.

Stating that as a ministry, they are always proud to support this important vision and approach, Minister Bak said:

Investments and facilities where traditional games will be held, created throughout Turkey with the resources of our municipalities and state, are developing in each province. We opened three months ago in Gaziantep, Istanbul HalkalWe will open a new one in . It is very important that this vision develops with new facilities, that culture and traditions survive in the world and that they mix with sport. Sports is an industry and we must protect our culture and values ​​within this industry. The World Ethnosport Confederation has proposed a vision in this regard.

Minister Bak said that the confederation has done important work and it is important to organize the 6th Ethnosport Forum in the tourist city of Antalya.

Stating that they have made significant investments within the framework of the vision displayed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, Minister Bak said: “He expressed to us the importance of culture and traditions and that they must be passed on to future generations. We are actively continuing our journey. We attach great importance to the studies carried out in this regard. said.

Stating that Elmal wrestling has been taking place in Antalya for 672 years, Minister Bak said: This tradition has been taking place in Antalya, Taurus Mountains, in this region for 672 years. There is also the traditional Krkpnar wrestling. “There has been this tradition, which we call ‘private place,’ for 663 years.” he said.

Stressing that it is important to pass on traditional sports to future generations in the discipline, Minister Bak said this vision is aimed at young people and culture.

Expressing the human tragedy in Gaza, Minister Bak said: “It is necessary to use the language of sport. We must send our greetings and solidarity to Gaza from Antalya. “We remain silent when children sleep, we must all raise our voices when children die.” he said.

Bak stressed that it is important to keep this tradition alive all over the world and said that the organization constitutes an important step for the development of sports tourism.

WE FIGHT TO IMPROVE OUR RELATIONS WITH THE COMMUNITIES WHO LIVE AND KEEP THEIR TRADITIONS ALIVE.

In his opening speech, World Ethnosport Confederation President Erdoan said that the forum, which was scheduled to take place last year, was postponed due to the earthquakes that occurred on February 6, 2023, centered in Kahramanmara and having affected 11 provinces.

Stating that as the World Ethnosport Confederation, they have undertaken an important mission in the region since the first day of the earthquakes, Erdoan said: “Thanks to your great support, we have met the accommodation needs of thousands of families in the solidarity camps that we created for the victims of the earthquake. said.

Erdoan said that as the World Ethnosport Confederation, it cares about the sustainability of all efforts to revive traditional sports and games.

Stating that they found that the synergy they created by coming together bore great fruit over time, Erdoan said:

Events taking place in different parts of the world, including our forums and festivals, show us that our enthusiasm is growing and our common history is strengthening. We strive to improve our relationships with societies that live and keep their traditions alive, wherever they are in the world. We are aware that there are values ​​that connect us to each other in different geographic areas of the world, from east to west, from north to south. We set out to discover this wealth. Today, we continue our journey with the goal of becoming a bigger family every day with 21 members in 30 countries. The joy of seeing all the colors and cultures of the world brought together during the events to which we are invited and in which our member federations participate is priceless. This gives us justified pride. Recent events such as Yabusame in Japan, Belt Wrestling in Dubai, Pato in Argentina and the Marmi festival in Qatar add value to our work. We believe that each value that brings us together builds respect, peace and solidarity between us. I believe that these principles that we have cultivated among us are stronger than wars and pain. This conviction invites us to defend human dignity against the massacres we witness today in Gaza, which disregard human life. As long as we defend peace and solidarity in the strongest possible manner, I am absolutely certain that those who advocate massacre and war will immediately reverse their mistakes. You will also see that there is unity in our roots. We have a lot to say and share with each other.

GOODWILL AGREEMENT SIGNED

During the forum, a goodwill agreement was signed with 60 member federations to establish common rules for the World Ethnosport Confederation.

At the forum, representatives from Kazakhstan, Japan, Mexico, Qatar, Mongolia, Argentina, Turkey, Tunisia, Poland, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, Russia, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Hungary and Uzbekistan, which continue their activities within the framework of the WEC, as well as researchers and academicians. also participated.