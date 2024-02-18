VinFast Debuts Range of New Right-Hand Drive Electric Vehicles in Indonesia at IIMS 2024 – Business





Marking its introduction to the Indonesian market, VinFast Auto is proud to announce its inaugural lineup of new right-hand drive electric vehicles (EVs) at the 2024 Indonesian International Motor Show (IIMS). Hailing from Vietnam, VinFast is a member of VinGroup, the country's largest private company, and was founded in 2017. Since then, the automaker has rapidly climbed the ranks, becoming the leading car seller in its competing segments in the 21 months following its launch. In Vietnam. Apart from this, VinFast has been aggressively expanding globally since 2022, opening showrooms and automotive manufacturing facilities in countries like Germany and the United States. In addition, the company is committed to democratizing electric transport for all, by manufacturing electric buses for public use and electric scooters with a much more accessible entry price. VinFast is now setting its sights on Indonesia, where it will introduce its first-ever range of right-hand drive electric vehicles, demonstrating the company's advanced manufacturing and unwavering commitment to the development of electric vehicles to promote eco-friendly transportation in all markets. VinFasts VF 6 EV SUV At IIMS 2024, VinFast unveiled a diverse range of EV models including the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9. This range is designed to cover a diverse range of vehicles ranging from A-SUV to E-SUV and represents segments A to C. Under the overall theme “Living Unbound”, VinFast aims to offer a broader spectrum of sustainable transportation solutions while inspiring Indonesian consumers to consider the limitless possibilities of a modern and environmentally friendly transport landscape. Every Monday With exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage of the region's most pressing business issues, 'Prospects' is the go-to source for staying ahead of Indonesia's rapidly changing business landscape. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters VinFasts VF 7 EV SUV With contemporary and dynamic designs coupled with cutting-edge technology, which meets diverse consumer needs, VinFast vehicles are complemented by flexible sales and robust after-sales policies, making sustainable transportation more accessible to a wider market in Indonesia. Additionally, with the aim of ensuring convenient charging infrastructure, VinFast will collaborate with local partners to establish a nationwide charging network. This ambitious initiative is poised to facilitate seamless electric mobility for Indonesian customers, significantly propelling the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions in the market. Tran Quoc Huy, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, expressed his excitement at the event, saying “VinFast is proud to participate in IIMS 2024 and showcase smart and eco-friendly vehicles, providing Indonesian consumers with diverse choices in sustainable mobility. We are confident that VinFast's comprehensive electric mobility platform will make electric vehicles more accessible to everyone, serving as a catalyst for the country's transition to clean energy. Driven by a strong commitment to sustainable transportation, VinFast reaffirms its previous announcement to establish a local electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Indonesia, which will have a planned capacity of 50,000 cars per year. This planned facility is expected to generate thousands of job opportunities and foster the growth of a strong domestic electric vehicle industry. Once operational, the factory will serve as a critical component in VinFast’s global electric vehicle supply chain. President Joko Jokowi Widodo autographs a VinFast VF 5 EV SUV at the VinFast booth during IIMS 2024 It is also worth noting that on the opening day of IIMS 2024, VinFast President Joko Widodo visited the VinFast booth, who left his mark by signing the VinFast VF 5 displayed in the pavilion of the 'business. This official launch in the Indonesian market marks an important milestone in VinFast's global expansion journey, highlighting its commitment to promoting sustainable transportation locally and globally. This article is published in collaboration with VinFast

