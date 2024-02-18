Saying he already has a lot of cars at the palace, here's what Jokowi's garage contains









Jakarta – President Jokowi admitted that he already owns many cars at the palace. The following are the contents of Jokowi's garage, quoted from the KPK's LHKPN page. President Joko Widodo visited the annual Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024. After the opening of the exhibition, Jokowi had time to visit the IIMS 2024 arena. On this occasion, Jokowi answered questions media about the possibility of buying a new car. at the exhibition. Jokowi admitted that he did not plan to buy a new car at IIMS 2024. Because, he admitted, he already had a lot of cars in the palace. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “I already have a lot of cars in the palace,” Jokowi said with a laugh while answering media questions about the possibility of buying a new car at IIMS 2024. Citing the State Administrator's Wealth Report (LHKPN) that Jokowi submitted on March 17, 2023 for 2022, the former governor of DKI Jakarta owns many vehicles. In terms of assets in the form of transportation equipment and machinery, Jokowi said he owns seven cars and one motorcycle. Jokowi's total automobile assets amount to IDR 432 million. The details are as follows. Fill Jokowi's Garage 1. Home-built 1997 Suzuki pickup worth IDR 10 million

2. Self-made 2002 Isuzu truck worth IDR 40 million

3. Home-built 2004 Mercedes-Benz sedan worth IDR 125 million

4. 1996 Mercedes-Benz Sedan, worth IDR 60 million

5. Self-made 2002 Isuzu truck worth IDR 30 million

6. Nissan Grand Livina 2010, self-made worth IDR 65 million

7. Homemade 2012 Nissan Juke worth IDR 100 million

8. The 2001 Yamaha Vega motorcycle is worth 2 million Overall, Jokowi has total assets of IDR 82,369,583,676 (82 billion). In addition to transportation equipment and machinery, Jokowi's assets include land and buildings, other movable property, as well as cash and cash equivalents. The most important assets are land and buildings. The 20 land and real estate assets reported by Jokowi had a value of IDR 66,242,200,000 (66 billion). The second most important asset is cash and cash equivalents whose value reaches IDR 15,338,433,676 (15 billion). Meanwhile, transportation equipment and machinery is the third largest asset, followed by other movable property worth IDR 356,950,000. Watch the video “Prabowo wants sanctions for dishonest officials LHKPN: wealth must be reported!“

