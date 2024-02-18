How Pakistan poll results boosted Imran Khan's popularity





PARLIAMENTARY POLLY RESULTS surprised many as former Prime Minister Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan won the most seats, despite losing his iconic election symbol, the cricket bat, and its candidates running as independents. While PTI-backed independents won 92 of the 265 seats for which direct elections were held, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won 79 and 54, respectively. seats. Imran ruled out any alliance with major parties and ordered his supporters to join forces with Majlis-e-Wahdat-Muslimeen (MWM) to try to form governments in the center and Punjab. He also indicated an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI said its mandate was stolen after the PML-N and PPP announced plans to form a coalition government under the leadership of former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto announced on February 13 that his party would support the PML-N candidate for prime minister, but would not join the cabinet. The PPP, however, envisages several constitutional positions such as that of president, speaker of the National Assembly and president of the Senate (upper house).

Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, president of the Pakistan Institute for Legislative Development and Transparency, said the results showed that Imran and the PTI were more popular among the masses than their competitors. This is despite the fact that Imran is in jail and has been convicted in a few cases, he said. Several senior PTI leaders are either imprisoned or underground. Even if the PTI fails to come to power at the national level, Imran holds the key to the political crisis the country is currently going through.

Although the PML-N and PPP performed slightly better this time compared to the 2018 elections, they won fewer seats than the PTI-backed candidates. Each of the three parties, PTI, PML-N and PPP, could form provincial governments in the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh, respectively. But none of them is able to form the federal government without joining forces with one of the two remaining parties. This is what causes political impasse, Mehboob said.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, who won the National Assembly seat from Narowal in Punjab, defended his party's performance. Punjab was stolen from us in 2018 and we have now got it back. Despite the political cost we had to pay by taking unpopular decisions to save Pakistan from bankruptcy, we won back Punjab. And we would form a coalition government in Islamabad. The PTI is now practically reduced to a single province, he said. Asked about PTI's allegations that its mandate was stolen, Iqbal said PTI was good at perception management. But it remains a monoprovincial party, as was the case in 2013.

Meanwhile, PPP's decision to stay outside government could prove problematic. PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan said he did not consider the elections free and fair. We have gone through a difficult time in Punjab, Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PTI has also gone through a difficult time. He said the PPP had the option of joining hands with either the PTI or the PML-N to form a government. PTI is not ready to talk to any party. We therefore only had one choice left to save the system and Parliament: opt for the PML-N. Chan said PPP voters would not have wanted the party to support the PML-N, but this had to be done to save democracy. He criticized Imran's decision not to engage in dialogue with other parties. In doing so, they give space to undemocratic forces. If Imran does not take Parliament seriously, it reduces the space left for politicians. The blame will fall on Imran if this system goes off the rails. PTI members want reconciliation, but it seems Imran is not doing it, Chan said.

Senior journalist Azaz Syed, however, said that the PTI would be part of the parliament. Sometimes this will lead to protests. He will also do lobbying. When the prices of essential goods and petroleum products rise, she will strongly oppose it. This way, the PTI will build a narrative for the upcoming elections, Syed said. He will also wait until the honeymoon between the establishment and the PML-N is over to take advantage of it.

Senior anchor Shahzad Iqbal, quoting PTI insiders, said Imran was ready to sit in the opposition. The party believes that after its surprising performance, the establishment and the judiciary could take a step back. Imran believes it is also possible that the new coalition will not last long, giving the PTI another chance to win elections. Had the PTI formed a coalition government, it would have been easier to obtain relief in the cases against Imran and other party members. However, the party goes differently. The PTI believes it can fight within the opposition and still remain relevant, Shahzad said.

Imran also knows that with the PPP choosing to stay out of the cabinet, the alliance with the PML-N is fraught with uncertainties. Journalist Fahd Husain said the arrangement would mean the PML-N would have to bear the burden of difficult decision-making, while the PPP would remain shielded from the fallout of such decisions. This would make the PML-N totally dependent on the PPP without the latter assuming any responsibility.

Another plus for Imran is the fact that the PTI was able to retain its dominance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to journalist Arifa Noor, in the event of nationwide repression, the party would have refuge in the province. The PTI will also be able to assert itself more politically, since several decisions will be taken at the provincial level under the conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund. With strong opposition in Parliament and a weak government with little legitimacy, it will be very difficult for anyone to ignore the role of the PTI, Noor said. The tough economic decisions that need to be made will create problems for the PML-N government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/theweek/current/2024/02/16/imran-khan-s-refusal-to-work-with-other-parties-puts-pakistani-political-system-under-more-pressure.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos