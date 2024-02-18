“Music is my way of connecting with the outside world. It makes me feel alive.

Stevie Jones and the wildfires at Weekley Hall Wood. (Image by Neil Matthews).

Stevie Jones began his musical journey as bassist and lyricist in 1980s Kettering post-punk trio Voices Of Sin. He has since explored solo acoustic performances and spent time in various partnerships and groups.

His current full band, Stevie Jones and the Wildfires, played their first show in Leicester in 2010 and they are now well established, offering a unique blend of modern alternative rock centered around powerful acoustic-based songwriting. Joining Stevie are drummer Dave Carter, bassist Bob Dabrowski and Bob's 20-year-old son Alfie Dabrowski on guitar. Stevie also performs solo, playing original music or classic covers, and with Rob Matheson as duo The Waltzers.

The way people listen to music has changed, he says. In our modern age, where we are wired to have short attention spans, people may listen to something once and then return to old, familiar things. The music became background noise. It's difficult for bands creating original music to connect with new audiences. I remember when I was a teenager listening to a new album with my headphones, noting every note and word from start to finish, but today people mix up their music, which is frustrating because the order songs on an album is important. Our songs are designed to be listened to more than once, and we truly appreciate everyone who takes the time to listen carefully. This is why I write: to connect.

This theme of connection is very important to Stevie, as is his affinity with the natural world. This is the general theme of the Wildfires' latest album, Clarity at duskjust out.

I played in the woods when I was a kid and a lot of my songs are inspired by walks in nature. I was a supporter of the recent successful Kettering-based campaign to save Weekley Hall Wood, which inspired the song False Gods. Being part of the campaign and speaking at the planning inspectorate hearing was incredible. It was great to see the community spirit it generated. In fact, it's things like this that give me hope. I think some young people who don't care or understand mainstream politics will face problems in their own community, problems like this.

Stevie's musical career extends beyond his role with the Wildfires. He hosted open mic nights and continues to promote gigs and events under the banner of Wildfire Sessions and more recently Little Ember Sessions in Oundle alongside co-promoter Bob Cheatham.

It's hard for original bands to find places to play. Many pubs only offer slots to cover bands because they know people will come to hear songs they know. It's hard to grab the attention of a pub audience with new songs, no matter how good they are. It's like people don't care about the music itself. It might have been easier in the 1980s and 1990s to follow a trend and then adapt to it, but it's much more difficult today. It requires a lot of work and strong self-confidence. You have to create your own opportunities.

What is the live music scene like in Northamptonshire at the moment?

Corby has a few venues, the Black Prince in Northampton is great, as is the Ostrich in Peterborough. There are others, but you have to get out of your neighborhood and work with other groups. Even then, some places are almost closed; they won't book someone they don't know, so it's hard to get gigs outside of your own city unless you're asked to support someone who's already booked. In fact, I'd say in most countries you're lucky if there's more than one decent music venue that hosts bands playing their own stuff. That's why for many original bands the only way to reach a new and wider audience is to become their own promoter, which means renting the venue, doing the advertising, booking opening acts, everything. Then, of course, you have to charge for the tickets. You have to be your own videographer, web designer, booker, it can be overwhelming. You can't get into it just for the money. I'm involved in music because I have to be! It's my way of connecting with the outside world. It makes me feel alive.

Stevie Jones and the Wildfires, new single Come In From The Rain taken from Clarity at dusk, will be released on March 1, with the bonus track This Is My Church. Learn more online at https://steviejones.com

leave a comment