Turkish-Egyptian hospital soon in Cairo, says Health Minister





A Turkish-Egyptian hospital will be built in the new administrative capital east of Cairo, Egyptian Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar told Anadolu in an exclusive interview on Friday. “The protocol for establishing the hospital will be signed, among other protocols, during the upcoming visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to Ankara in April,” Ghaffar said. He added that several protocols, including one in the health sector, will be signed during the visit, including the establishment of a Turkish-Egyptian hospital in the new administrative capital. The Egyptian minister said: We look forward to meaningful cooperation in various fields, especially in the health sector, in the coming period, so that we can expand the scope of cooperation and maximize the benefits of the capabilities of both largest countries in the region. . Responding to a question, the Egyptian minister described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Cairo as “historic.” I had the honor of being the head of the honorary mission to receive President Erdogan and my fellow Turkish ministers, he added. Ghaffar asserted that Erdogan's visit to Egypt sends an important message to the region and the whole world about returning strong relations between Egypt and Trkiye to their historical roots spanning thousands of years. – Collaboration in the health field Regarding health cooperation between the two countries, Ghaffar noted that we started cooperating since the events in Gaza last October, in coordination with the Turkish Embassy in Egypt, as well as through continued cooperation and meetings with the Turkish Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca. He added: Since that date, cooperation and communication have not stopped daily through meetings, welcoming delegations from Turkish emergency and relief administrations, international aid from the Turkish Red Crescent and a group of doctors and specialists to examine cases (injured Palestinians) in Egypt. and sending many cases of injured people to Trkiye. He continued: “Today we are attending an Egyptian-Turkish meeting on organ transplantation, to make it a meaningful research, scientific and therapeutic cooperation for the benefit of the Turkish and Egyptian people.” Earlier on Friday, the Egyptian Health Ministry said in a statement that Ghaffar received a delegation from the Turkish Organ Transplantation Society to discuss ways of cooperation and exchange of experiences in this field. The minister proposed creating an Egyptian association specializing in organ transplantation, based on the Turkish model.

