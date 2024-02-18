Leaks of new projects in IKN that Jokowi will visit







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is expected to soon inaugurate the fifth phase of the Indonesian National Capital (IKN). IKN Authority head Bambang Susantono said the groundbreaking would be carried out in the next 2-3 weeks. “God willing, in the next 2-3 weeks, the President will lead the 5th inauguration,” Bambang explained during the Post-IKN Future Seminar broadcast on YouTube, DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, Saturday (2/17/ 2024). The disclosed projects include, among others, the banking sector and education. According to Bambang, in the education sector there is already the Jakarta International School which launched its project at IKN. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “The leak is that we are going to revolutionize the banking sector, there will be several educational institutions included. One of the things that was included is the Jakarta International School. There the name changed to Nusantara International School,” he said. Bambang said that currently many parties doubt and question the course of investment in IKN. In fact, he said, work was done for 33 private, non-governmental companies. He explained that the total investment in IKN reached 47.5 trillion. Meanwhile, in his presentation, the share of non-APBN investments in IKN reached IDR 42.5 trillion. “We have inaugurated 4 times. The so-called inauguration is the start of work. Currently, there are 33 private companies, non-governmental institutions, non-departmental institutions. About IDR 47.5 trillion invested through public investment and “private, the commitment is to build,” he added. Bambang also said that in IKN there are already 3 private hospitals, namely Hermina, Mayapada and Abdi Waluyo. There are then 6 hotels, the number of which will increase, up to a shopping center. “I told you earlier that there are 3 private hospitals, Abdi Waluyo, Hermina, Mayapada. Several hotels, 6 hotels now are in collaboration with Marriot, which wants to complete, it is Swiss Hotel, and so will increase in the future,” he explained. “Then two or three shopping centers were built. All this reflects how the market responds to our projects which enjoy great international confidence,” he said. On this occasion, he admitted that he often received questions from investors about the continuation of the new capital project. What investors are asking, he says, is the fate of the IKN project after the 2024 presidential election. “It's before the presidential election. Wow, there are a lot of people asking that. Besides, foreign investors are always asking that, what about 2024?” he said. Bambang emphasized that the development of IKN was regulated by law. According to him, it is very rare for new capitals in other countries to have laws. What Bambang means is Law Number 21 of 2023 Concerning Amendments to Law Number 3 of 2022 Concerning the National Capital. “We have laws. It's rare that new cities, new capitals elsewhere, have laws. Usually political decisions. But we have laws. That alone, in my opinion, is very strong,” he said. he declares. (there/that)

