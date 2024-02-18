CM Yogi Adityanath highlights country's 'transformative' journey under PM Narendra Modi | Lucknow News





LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday he praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of Temple of Aries In Ayodhya . Speaking at the BJP national convention in Delhi, Yogi, while supporting a policy resolution moved by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the temple was constructed at the same place where it was decided to build it.

“All Ram devotees and followers of Sanatan Dharma are celebrating the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya today,” he said, also highlighting the “transformative journey” of the country and Uttar Pradesh under the rule of the BJP.

New India made possible under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister: Yogi

Addressing party members in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and BJP president JP Nadda, Yogi said: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the nation from Uttar Pradesh, and the journey that started from Kashi Vishwanath Dham has reached Ayodhya today.

Today, Lord Shri Ram Lalla is back in his great and divine temple in Ayodhya after five centuries. This momentous occasion brought immense joy to all the devotees of Lord Ram and followers of Sanatan Dharma. The entire nation has been waiting for this day for centuries,” he added.

The CM said that today, the people of the country are witnessing a new India, where every citizen is respected.

He highlighted “the thriving startup ecosystem in India today, noting: “In 2014, India was the 10th largest economy in the world, but it is now the fifth, with double the per capita income.”

He explained the significant progress in various sectors, including health and education, citing the increase in the number of AIIMS from seven to 22, IIMs from 13 to 20, IITs from 16 to 23 and faculties of medicine from 387 to 660.

“This shows the picture of a new India envisioned by the Prime Minister. This has been possible under Modi's visionary leadership,” he said.

