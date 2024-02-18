What are the various social benefits redistributed after the elections?





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi distributed a certain number of social aids (Welfare) before the vote in the general elections, that is, the 2024 elections. In addition, the government will distribute social assistance to beneficiary families (KPM) again, after the 2024 elections. So, what social assistance will be distributed? List of social assistance that will be paid after the 2024 elections The government will pay four social grants to the poor after the 2024 elections. Here are the details: Family Hope Program (PKH) Data on PKH beneficiaries are taken from the Integrated Social Protection Data (DTKS) of the Ministry of Social Affairs (Kemensos). PKH is aimed at toddlers aged 0 to 6, pregnant women and mothers giving birth, the elderly and people with disabilities, as well as students in primary schools (SD), middle schools (SMP) and high schools (SMA) or equivalent. PKH social assistance is divided into four stages. The first stage will take place from January to March, phase II in April-June, phase III in July-September and phase IV in October-December 2024. The amount of cash assistance provided is IDR 3,000,000 per year for toddlers aged 0-6, pregnant women and mothers giving birth. Elderly people and people with disabilities will receive IDR 2,400,000 per year, while students (primary school/middle school/high school and equivalent) will receive IDR 2,000,000 per year. Non-monetary food aid (BPNT) BPNTs or also known as Basic Food Cards will be distributed every two months in 2024. The beneficiaries of the BPNTs are KPMs registered with the DTKS of the Ministry of Social Affairs. The amount of cash that each KPM will receive is IDR 200,000 per month or IDR 2,400,000 per year. 10 kilograms of rice welfare In 2024, the government will continue to provide social assistance with 10 kilograms of rice at 22 million KPM. Distribution will begin from January to March 2024. Advertisement Each KPM registered in the Targeting Data for Accelerating the Elimination of Extreme Poverty (P3KE) of the Coordinating (Kemenko) Ministry of Human Development and Culture (PMK) is entitled to 10 kilograms of rice per month . This means that for three months, KPM will receive 30 kilos of rice. BLT Food Risk Mitigation Ahead of the 2024 elections, Jokowi launched a new social assistance package, namely Direct Cash Assistance or Food Risk Mitigation BLT. The social assistance that claims to replace the BLT El Nino targets 18.8 million KPM from the Coordinating Ministry of Human Development and Culture's P3KE data spread across Indonesia. Coordinating Minister (Menko) of Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto previously explained that the BLT budget allocation for food risk mitigation reached IDR 11.35 trillion. Social assistance of IDR 200,000 per month for each KPM will be provided for three months, namely January-March 2024, and for the following month, an assessment will be carried out. Disbursement begins in February, so the January and February food risk mitigation BLTs are combined. He said that the BLT of IDR 600,000 for three months is different from the social assistance of 10 kilograms of rice. According to him, rice food aid is a government program through the Government Rice Reserve (CBP). “It is different from food aid (10 kilograms of rice) which represents 22 million KPM. So usually people down there (on the ground) ask me if they can get rice, but they can't get BLT. “Of course, the different data depends on the data of the (coordinating ministry) PMK,” Airlangga said at a press conference on the results of the high-level meeting (HLM) of the central monitoring team of the PMK. inflation (TPIP) at the Coordination Office. Ministry of Economic Affairs, Jakarta, Monday January 29, 2024, quoted by Between. MELYNDA DWI PUSPITA Editors Choice: Fuel subsidies diverted to free lunches, Gibran: I haven't been invested yet, I'm in trouble

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bisnis.tempo.co/read/1834627/beragam-bansos-kembali-disalurkan-setelah-pemilu-apa-saja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos