Pakistani official admits involvement in manipulating election results | Election news





A senior Pakistani official says he helped rig Pakistan's elections, a week after polls marred by allegations of manipulation revealed no clear winner.

On Saturday, Liaqat Ali Chattha, commissioner of the garrison city of Rawalpindi, home to the headquarters of the country's powerful army, said he would surrender to the police and resign from his post.

“We turned losers into winners, reversing the margins of 70,000 votes in 13 National Assembly seats,” he told reporters, also implicating the head of the electoral commission and the country's top judge .

According to Pakistan's Dawn News, the commissioner admitted that he was deeply involved in serious crimes like mega-rigging of the 2024 elections and said that stabbing the country in the back does not allow him to sleep.

I should be punished for the injustice I committed and others involved in this injustice should also be punished, he added.

After Chattha's announcement, Rawalpindi Police Operations Senior Superintendent Kamran Asghar told Dawn that the commissioner had not been arrested as no case had been filed against him.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Election Commission rejected Chattha's allegations, but said in a statement that it would launch an investigation.

In a press release, the election watchdog also said that none of its officials had ever given Chattha instructions to change the election results.

But a leading advocacy group, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, said the confession revealed that the state bureaucracy's involvement in the manipulations in Pakistan was beginning to come to light.

Protesters block the Peshawar-Islamabad highway as they protest against the alleged distortion of Pakistan's national election results. [File: Abdul Majeed / AFP]

Thousands of people demonstrate

On Saturday, thousands of people rallied in more than a dozen cities, including the capital Islamabad, claiming the vote had been rigged.

Al Jazeera's Kamal Hyder reported from Islamabad that tens of thousands of people came out to protest despite the government imposing a restriction on public gatherings.

People come from all walks of life. Women, children and entire families converged on the Press Club of Islamabad. They claim that their mandate was stolen and that the government is trying to put in power an illegitimate government that lost the elections.

After nearly a week of political drama following a fractured mandate delivered by the country's voters in the February 8 elections, a six-party alliance led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), which won 75 seats , and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which obtained 54 seats, is expected to form the next government.

However, according to official results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently incarcerated for multiple convictions, emerged the clear winner of the elections, winning a total of 93 seats. .

Incriminating

In an article on Chattha is due to retire on March 13.

The person claimed that PMLN candidates were pressured to give a lead of 70,70,000, while the facts are completely different from his accusation, the political party said.

However, from prison, PTI's Khan described Chattha's confession as incriminating.

His statement constitutes a brutal exposure of the systematic manipulation of election results nationwide, where significant gains by the PTI were fraudulently falsified and led to losses, depriving the people of their rightful mandate, not only in the Assembly nationally but also in provincial assemblies, Khan said in a message. on the social media platform

The PTI also calls for a fair investigation and meaningful trial of all those involved in this brazen warrant theft, it added.

Senior PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan told reporters in Islamabad that Chattha's statement proved his party had been misled. We must give back our mandate, he declared.

