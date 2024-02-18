Pakistan poll official resigns, admits election irregularities





Liaquat Ali Chattha, a senior Pakistani civil servant, resigned from his post on Saturday, citing responsibility for allegations of electoral fraud. Chattha accused the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Justice of being involved in malpractices during the recent elections.

His resignation coincided with protests launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, led by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who claimed the election results were manipulated and their mandate stolen during the elections from February 8.

Speaking to reporters at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Liaquat Ali Chattha claimed that candidates who initially “lost” the elections were manipulated to emerge victorious.

“I take responsibility for all these wrongdoings and tell you that the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Justice are also fully involved in this matter,” he told Dawn newspaper.

Liaquat Ali Chattha has submitted his resignation, accepting responsibility for the alleged manipulation of the election results. He expressed deep concern, saying “stabbing the country in the back” was keeping him up at night.

“I should be punished for the injustice I committed and others involved in this injustice should also be punished,” he said.

Chattha revealed that he had been under immense pressure, to the point where he had contemplated suicide. However, he decided to speak out and bring these issues to public attention rather than succumbing to the pressure he was under.

“I ask the entire bureaucracy not to do anything bad for all these politicians,” he said.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has categorically refuted the allegations made by Liaquat Ali Chattha against the Chief Election Commissioner. In a swift response, the ECP rejected the allegations, emphasizing the commission's commitment to holding free and fair elections.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan strongly rejects the allegations made by Commissioner Rawalpindi on the Chief Election Commissioner or the Election Commission and no official of the Election Commission has ever given any instructions regarding alteration of election results to the Commissioner Rawalpindi,” he said in a statement. statement.

“The commissioner of a division is never appointed as scrutineer, returning officer or presiding officer, and he never plays a direct role in the conduct of elections.”

Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir has rejected Liaquat Ali Chattha's allegations of manipulation of election results, saying no concrete evidence has been presented to support the allegations. Mir stressed the need for substantiated evidence before accepting such serious charges.

Mir expressed skepticism over the timing of Liaquat Ali Chattha's allegations, suggesting that the commissioner may attempt to launch a political career after his retirement on March 13. Allegations of electoral fraud were raised not only by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf but also by other political entities, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Despite allegations of electoral fraud, the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) are moving towards forming a coalition government. The post-election alliance between the PML-N and the PPP, along with the support of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), positions them to secure a majority in the National Assembly.

To form a government within the 266 members of the National Assembly, a party must win 133 of the 265 seats contested.

