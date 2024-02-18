Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for 5,450-crore Gurugram Metro Rail project | Metro Rail Today







Gurugram, India (Metro Rail today): In a significant step towards transforming Gurugram's urban transport landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project on February 16, 2024. With an estimated cost of Rs 5,450 crore , this ambitious undertaking is poised to redefine the city's mass. rapid urban transport systems. The Gurugram Metro Rail project is designed to cover a significant stretch of 28.5 kilometers, connecting the Millennium City Center to Udyog Vihar Phase 5. Notably, it will seamlessly integrate with the existing Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram metro network at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber ​​City, improving connectivity and convenience for commuters. Additionally, a crucial project on the Dwarka Expressway is expected to further increase the scope and impact of the project. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of providing world-class and eco-friendly mass rapid urban transport systems to citizens. Highlighting the importance of the project, the PMO said, “The project is an important step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision. » The Gurugram Metro rail project is not just a physical infrastructure development; it means a commitment to the sustainability and efficiency of urban transport. Featuring nearly 27 elevated stations, this metro network will act as a lifeline for the city's residents, providing seamless connectivity to key areas. Proposed stations along the route include Huda City Centre, Sector 45, Cyber ​​Park, Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, 72 A, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar 6, sector 10, 37, Basai, sector 9, 7, 4. and 5, Ashok Vihar, sector 3, Bajghera road, Palam Vihar extension, Palam Vihar, sector 23 A, 22, Udyog Vihar 4, Udyog Vihar 5 and Cyber ​​City. This comprehensive network aims to meet the diverse travel needs of Gurugram's residents and workforce. The roots of the Gurugram Metro Rail project can be traced back to the visionary announcement made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while presenting the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the Assembly. This strategic decision demonstrates the State's commitment to modernizing its infrastructure and improving the overall quality of life of its citizens. As the foundation stone is laid, the Gurugram Metro Rail project emerges as a symbol of progress and foresight. It not only addresses the immediate need for efficient urban transportation, but also lays the foundation for a sustainable and interconnected future. The strategic alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision reinforces the national importance of the project, making it a crucial step in Gurugram’s development journey. The Gurugram Metro Rail project demonstrates the government's commitment to providing world-class infrastructure that is both eco-friendly and efficient. As the city prepares for this transformative journey, the metro project is expected to redefine the urban transportation experience for generations to come.

