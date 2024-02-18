Prepare tax incentives, Jokowi hopes electric car sales will increase





JAKARTA, DDTCNews – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) confirmed that the government will provide Value Added Tax (VAT) incentives for the delivery of public electric cars (DTP) again this year. Jokowi said the VAT DTP incentive offering would increase sales of electric cars. Thanks to this policy, he continued, investments in the electric car sector will also become more attractive. “Not yet [ada tambahan insentif]but we able to already in favor of a reduction in VAT. I think this will encourage sales and later it will encourage production in factories. electric vehicle in Indonesia”, he said, quoted on Sunday (2/18/2024). Read also: The NIK on the deduction proof must be valid, this is the tax explanation Jokowi said Indonesia has the potential to become an electric vehicle producer capable of competing with other countries. Additionally, Indonesia benefits from the availability of nickel as a raw material for electric vehicle batteries. It targets all electric vehicle manufacturers in the world to open factories in Indonesia. Therefore, he continued, the government provides tax incentives so that the national electric vehicle market continues to grow. “I think the direction is in that direction, so we can compete with other countries,” he said. Read also: Activation of EFIN for individual taxpayers cannot be authorized Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Economy Airlangga Hartarto said the government was preparing regulations regarding incentives to reduce the DTP VAT rate for electric cars from 11% to 1% this year. The DTP VAT incentive is only granted for the delivery of cars with a minimum TKDN of 40%. Through PMK 38/2023, the government regulates VAT DTP incentives for the delivery of electric cars only from April 2023 to December 2023. The DTP VAT on the delivery of electric cars and buses meeting the minimum TKDN criteria of 40% will be returned at 10% of the sales price. With these provisions, the VAT rate borne by buyers of electric cars and buses is now only 1%. Read also: If you forget to change the signatory name, PKP can create a replacement tax invoice Meanwhile, the DTP VAT on the delivery of electric buses meeting the TKDN criteria of 20% to less than 40%, will be paid at 5% of the sales price. Thus, the VAT rate borne by buyers of electric cars and buses is 6%. (platform)

