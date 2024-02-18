We have long been paralyzed by a lack of moral fiber in our politics

It is said that fish rot from the head to their toes and so we can see that LOMF has permeated all areas of society, with personal responsibility having been replaced by a culture of victim and blame.

This state of affairs has inevitably led to the disappearance of any genuine conviction within any political party and to a troubling gap between the scale of the challenges we face and the smallness of our politics: the ease with which we allow ourselves to be distracted by petty and insignificant things, our chronic avoidance of difficult decisions and our apparent inability to build a functional consensus to resolve major problems.

So, with the collapse and near collapse of the three pillars of society, namely health, education and criminal justice (including an adequate police force), we are focused on banning vapes, laughing gas, fox hunting, greyhound racing, singing at football matches, tariffs on the sale of alcohol, “dangerous dogs”, etc.

Unfortunately, we seem to be stuck here, much like the Hotel California, where you can leave at any time but you can never leave.

Keith Swinley, Ayr.

Strong action needed on the NHS

WITH an aging population, reports that the number of people applying for nursing courses has fallen for the third year in a row must raise serious concerns about the future of appropriate patient care.

Since Nicola Sturgeon cut the number of nursing training places while she was Health Secretary, this essential part of patient care has been neglected by the Government. Every time there is criticism of the running of the NHS, an 'official spokesperson' for the Scottish Government comes forward to say that more money than ever is being pumped into healthcare, but if that is the case it clearly doesn't work.

Nurses and doctors need to be valued more so that there is a surplus of people wanting to enter these noble professions rather than having a deficit of staff which puts pressure and stress on those in post. Successive Health Secretaries have failed to improve our health and care systems and, without change and adequate funding, Neil Gray will struggle to make the impact needed.

Bob MacDougall, Chickens.

Solve the train ticket problem

The fair rates review, scheduled for late December 2023, is delayed by approximately seven weeks. Please stay tuned for further announcements.

Whether it's ATMs that scandalously rip off customers by selling the cheapest ticket but not the cheapest fare; part-time workers unable to turn their irregular schedule into a seasonal subscription; or the convoluted deferred refund system which was clearly designed to discourage passengers from seeking refunds, there is a dire need for a ScotRail ticketing system which serves those who fund it.

Perhaps the problem here is that there is no opportunity to play the victim, no wrench to throw into constitutional works, no platform to preach foreign policy. All it takes is some skill and hard work to solve real problems in the real world. Is this too much to ask? I suspect that's probably the case.

I saw the delay. I said there was a delay. It’s time for the Secretary of Transportation to fix the problem.

Graeme Arnott, Stewarton.

Neil Gray has a big job to do (Image: PA)

Abandon alcohol funding policy

PUBLIC Health Scotland is under pressure from the BMA and charities like Alcohol Focus to increase the minimum price of alcohol to 65p a unit; the new policy begins in September.

The minimum price of alcohol in Scotland has been an abject failure. Specific alcohol-related deaths have increased by 2% since its introduction.

The time has come to abandon this ineffective policy. Why should sensible, moderate and social drinkers be embarrassed to have to give up cider (cider sales are down 22% since 2018); should they pay more for alcohol and buy it after 10 a.m.? – Consumers have paid 270 million more in four years and for what?

We were assured there would be fewer alcohol-related deaths, but the death rate is the highest since 2011. They said there would be fewer emergency room admissions, but emergency departments report no discernible difference. They were sure that alcohol consumption would decrease. There were none ; but heavy drinkers have moved from cider to stronger spirits (notably vodka). Ironically, one of the culprits, Buckfast fortified wine, was not affected. Scots drink 9.4 liters of pure alcohol per year, compared to 9 liters in England.

Public Health Scotland has reported that alcohol-related deaths are five times more likely in deprived areas. Heavy drinkers reduced their food intake, utility bills and household expenses to finance their addiction. Yes, it is addictive, and it was never a quick fix given the withdrawal symptoms they would have experienced.

There was a frankly false and frankly naive assumption that heavy drinkers would be more sensitive to price increases, but there has been no shortage of research since 1995 to refute this hypothesis.

Did it really take expensive academic research to learn that heavy drinkers will do anything to finance their habit? This patronizing and regressive policy should be abandoned.

John V. Lloyd, Inverkeithing.

Where is our spine?

I don't think Foreign Secretary David Cameron is a stupid man, but he certainly now, along with other British politicians, must understand that Israel is determined to expel all Palestinians from Gaza.

The despots involved in the Israeli government have no intention of listening to anyone; This has been clear for some time to anyone following this disaster where thousands of innocent children have been killed alongside their parents and grandparents whose only crime according to Israel appears to be being Palestinian.

When will we see the British government stand up for a people who have been treated with contempt for decades simply because of who they are? Where is the moral backbone that seems to have been replaced by cowardice?

This situation has long since ceased to be a war as described by the Israelis. Every country has the right to defend itself, but never through the deliberate and premeditated massacre of innocents.

Michael Tolland, G.let's go.

Beauly's story

YOU say that the name of the village of Beauly means “the beautiful place” (“Power to the people”, February 11). In fact, the name comes from its original Gaelic name, Bealaidh, meaning Broomfield, which is the site of the original village around the current station, where broom still grows (or at least where it grew when I (I grew up in the area in the 1950s). It was Mary, Queen of Scots, who was the first to associate the name with French to designate a beautiful place during her stay at the Priory.

Beauly played a vital role in ridiculing the myth that there had been a “Jacobite” rising in 1745, as outlined in an earlier letter from the Duke of Argyll to Prime Minister Walpole. In it he argued that the so-called Jacobites were just men who had sworn an oath to the ruling king of their day, just as he had done to the ruling king of his day. He advised releasing them from their oaths to ensure there would be no uprising, but Walpole ignored him. Thus, the approximately 90 Jacobite sabers found at Culloden are not trophies, but tributes to men who would not have died if the Duke's advice had been followed.

I have always believed in evidence, and the evidence behind this is that in 1733, while Campbell de Mamore, he arranged for his daughter Primrose to be escorted to Beauly to marry Simon Fraser, Lord of Lovat (before until the title is changed to Lord Lovat). The care of Primrose's life was entrusted to none other than Alasdair MacDonald, chief of the Keppoch MacDonnells, one of the most eminent figures among the so-called Jacobites. Keppoch provided his own bodyguard, consisting of my ancestor and his immediate family. This is how I was born in Beauly 220 years later and ended up with the license plate B34ULY.

George F. Campbell, Glasgow.

The power of prayer

Referring to comments about Professor Jason Leitch's attendance at a prayer meeting at the start of the Covid pandemic, Bob Scott (Letters, February 11) calls for convincing evidence that prayer would make a difference to the impact of a disease infectious.

This question demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of Christian prayer. If prayer were simply an incantation leading to specific results, then God would not be sovereign but subject to human demands.

The good news of the Christian gospel is that God is sovereign, just, loving, and gracious. Through this grace, those who put their faith in Christ are freed from the obligation to earn their own salvation, for example by undertaking religious rituals or following a particular prayer practice.

A Christian's prayer can result in healing – there is ample evidence of this – but, more importantly, it strengthens believers in their understanding that, despite their inability to control the circumstances they face, they can accept their own mortality and have confidence in themselves. their eternal security.

George Rennie, Inverness.