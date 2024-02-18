



Journalist:

Endah Sari| Editor:

M Raihan Putra| President Joko Widodo hands over rice aid to Bekasi residents–instagram LINGGAUPOS.CO.ID – President Joko Widodo handed over government food reserve rice aid to beneficiary families (KPM) to Bekasi residents on Friday, February 16, 2024. During the handover activity at the Cibitung Bulog Warehouse, Bekasi Regency, West Java Province, the President said that rice aid would be provided until mid-2024. “So, have you all received the 10 kg? Did you receive it in January? February received today. “Later in March, April, May, June,” the president said. After June, food aid is expected to resume depending on the capacity of the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN). According to the President, the government will first make the calculations on this subject. ALSO READ: When will the West Lubuklinggau District 1 plenary be over, here is the response from the PPK president “Later we will look at the APBN. If the government has the capacity, this will continue until the following month. “But my promise is until June,” he added. On this occasion, the Head of State also declared that the granting of aid was part of the government's efforts to help the community. Additionally, the food crisis that triggered a rise in rice prices is currently continuing globally. “It is the role of the State to help in the event of an increase in the price of rice. “In other countries, rice-based food aid does not exist like ours and if we believe that our APBN can provide it, we will provide it,” he continued. Also accompanying the President in this activity were Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Head of the National Food Agency Arief Prasetyo Adi, Acting Senior Director of Perum Bulog Bayu Khrisnamurti. West Java Governor Bey Machmudin and Acting. The regent of Bekasi, Dani Ramdan. They first toured the warehouse while greeting local residents. READ ALSO: Residents Detain Sakti Musi Rawas, Order Marijuana From Medan, Camouflage Packages Taken By Children “The visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to the Bekasi Regency region is to provide 10 kilograms of rice to a family. The assistance is provided in stages every month,” said Acting Regent of Bekasi, Dani Ramdan, Friday, February 16, 2024. He said the symbolic distribution of food aid was given to 1,020 beneficiary families in Sukadanau, West Cikarang region, out of a total of 140,000 beneficiary families in Bekasi Regency. “The distribution of food aid will continue in stages until June with details on the distribution of 10 kilograms of social assistance rice per month per family,” he said. He said the President has mandated regional governments to continue striving to provide direct assistance to the community in a targeted manner amid the food crisis which is impacting rice prices. Check out other news and articles at Google News Source:





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://linggaupos.disway.id/read/659307/presiden-joko-widodo-menyerahkan-bantuan-beras-kepada-warga-bekasi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos