Trouble for Sunak? More than 100 MPs could resign to avoid embarrassing elections: report





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party could be on the brink of a mass exodus. Nearly 100 MPs are considering stepping down before the legislative elections, according to a report from the The temperaturewhich quotes senior conservative leaders. A series of by-election defeats and resignations, due to scandals and protests against government policy, have put the Sunak government in crisis mode. Many MPs fear losing their seats in the next election, while others are looking for jobs in the private sector. Experts say the Conservatives are so far behind in the election race that top leaders are throwing in the towel to avoid post-election embarrassment. Why stick around to get trounced in an election and spend ten years in opposition, one of the rebels was quoted as saying by the newspaper, adding that Sunak should step aside and let someone else lead the party. Just this month, Sir Bob Neill, chairman of the House of Commons justice committee, former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and deputy speaker Nickie Aiken announced they would leave Parliament and not stand in the election. This year. Since embattled former Prime Minister Boris Johnson led the party to a substantial majority in the 2019 general election, the Conservatives have lost 10 by-elections in a single parliamentary term. The latest defeats came in Wellingborough and Kingswood, where Labor achieved gains of 28.5 per cent and 16.4 per cent. After this week's by-election victories, Labor leader Kier Starmer said the message was clear: “the country is crying out for change”. I was very pleased last night to see that we clearly had Tory switchers, that is, people who had never voted Labor before, coming out last night and voting Labor in a by-election,” Starmer said. Sunak has done himself or his party no favors by faltering massively on the economic front. New data released earlier this week showed that the UK economy entered recession in the second half of 2023 and grew by just 0.1%. The by-election results, coupled with weak economic performance and senior Tory leaders jumping ship could prove disastrous for Sunak in the election. (With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/trouble-for-sunak-over-100-mps-could-resign-to-avoid-election-embarrassment-report-691373 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos