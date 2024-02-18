Historical treasures of Lash Wa Juwayan district, Farah province, face complete destruction

Residents of Lash Wa Juwayan district of Farah province say the district has the highest number of historical sites in the province, but due to neglect of most of them, they are at risk of 'be destroyed.

Some residents of Lash Wa Juwayan claim that this area has more than 30 historical sites, which will completely collapse if more attention is not paid to them.

Nasir Ahmad, a resident of Lash Wa Juwayan district, says the historic fortresses have made this district famous among other districts in the province. However, neglect of these monuments has led to their deterioration.

“This Lash Wa Juwayan fortress is one of the wonders, with a tunnel extending for at least 20 to 25 kilometers underneath, built very robustly. With a little attention it could have remained intact. However, it is now heavily damaged. Even in recent years, no retaining walls were built to prevent flooding, so the floods penetrated directly into the fortress, causing its walls to collapse. Perhaps there will be no trace of this historic and remarkable fortress in a few years,” the resident added.

Fazl Ahmad is another resident of Lash Wa Juwayan district in Farah province. Speaking to the daily Hasht-e Subh, he said: “Among the districts of Farah, Lash Wa Juwayan is famous for its historical sites and fortresses, but due to the government's negligence, all the historical sites, built there is over two thousand years old or more. , were destroyed in this region. There is no longer the Lash Wa Juwayan fortress, the city of Peshawaran, or any other historical site; everything has been destroyed or will be destroyed within a year or two.

According to locals, “Lash Wa Juwayan Fortress, Peshawaran Town, Tunnel Caves, Ancient Mosques, Ancient Fortress Wall, Grand Mosque, Kogah Boland Fortress, Banjar Mosque Ali, Amun Saabiri, the Kusha.” The tower, the historical caves, the villages of Dahan-e Ghar and Jalal, the Soor tree, which dates back four thousand years, and…” are some of the famous and well-known historical sites of Lash Wa Juwayan district, province of Farah.

Taliban officials in Farah province also confirm to the Hasht-e Subh daily that historical sites in Lash Wa Juwayan district are at risk of collapse and that they have not yet taken any measures to prevent the collapse of these sites historical.

The Taliban's Directorate of Information and Culture in Farah province confirms that due to neglect, the majority of historical sites, with a history of “two thousand years”, have collapsed and been destroyed.

Nematullah Ismailzada, director of cultural heritage preservation at the Taliban Directorate of Information and Culture in Farah province, says more than 30 historical sites in Lash Wa Juwayan district are in a state of destruction and that they could not build a retaining wall to protect them. Protect them.

Ismailzada adds: “There are more than 30 fortresses in Lash Wa Juwayan district, including Lash Wa Juwayan Fortress. Due to its location near the Farah River, this fortress is heavily deteriorating and requires a retaining wall. We have sent written requests to the Ministry of Information and Culture several times regarding this matter, but unfortunately we have not received any response from them.

The Director of Cultural Heritage Preservation in the Taliban Directorate of Information and Culture says: “Many historical sites and monuments in Lash Wa Juwayan district are under threat of destruction, and if not protected, they will be completely destroyed. »

Following the collapse of the republican system in Afghanistan, concerns over the protection of the country's historical sites and ancient artifacts have intensified. The Scientific, Educational and Cultural Unit of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) also issued a statement urging the Taliban to safeguard Afghanistan's cultural heritage.

The Taliban also announced that in addition to protecting historical sites and objects, they were attempting to repatriate items smuggled out of the country; however, for more than two and a half years of their reign, no practical steps have been taken to preserve and restore these ancient relics.

It should be noted that during their first rule, the Taliban destroyed two large Buddha statues in Bamyan province in March 2001. The 53-meter-high Salsal Statue and the 35-meter-high Shahmama Statue were uniquely made between the 3rd and 7th centuries AD, according to historical accounts. These two statues were blown up during the fatwa of Mullah Mohammad Omar, the former supreme leader of the Taliban.