Turns out this is Jokowi's fear as Indonesian president's term ends

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – As his term as President of the Republic of Indonesia approaches, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has expressed concern about Indonesia's economic situation. One of them is the increasingly dry circulation of money in the context of Indonesian economic growth of around 5%.

Jokowi believes that this problem is due to the fact that the Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) and BI have issued too many instruments. For example, Government Securities (SBN), Bank Indonesia Rupiah Securities (SRBI), and Bank Indonesia Foreign Currency Securities (SVBI).

“Don't buy too much, what I said to BI and SBN, even if it is good, it is so that the real sector can look better than last year,” Jokowi said at the meeting Annual Meeting of Bank Indonesia (PTBI) at BI Head. Office, Jakarta, a few moments ago.

For your information, BI data shows that the M2 position in December 2023 was recorded at IDR 8,824.7 trillion or increased by 3.5% year-on-year. This growth figure is far from the conditions of September which still reached 6% year-on-year.

One of these conditions is due to the growth of third-party funds (DPK). As of December 2023, TPF increased by only 3.8% year-on-year to IDR 8,234.2 trillion, while credit increased by 10.38% year-on-year to IDR 7,044.8 trillion.

DPK growth is actually higher than November 2023 (3.04%) and October 2023 (3.43%). However, if we look at the situation in December or at the end of the year, this growth is the lowest since 1999 or in 24 years.

Separately, Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said that the banking liquidity space is still relatively strong to encourage credit growth.

“Bank liquidity is more than sufficient,” he said.

He confirmed that the policy direction in 2024 will continue to maintain adequate bank liquidity. The objective is to guarantee the continuity of the distribution of credit and financing.

He also confirmed that the soft liquidity policy has been implemented since 2023 and would continue in 2024. He, however, warned that ample liquidity should not be used only to purchase and store government securities (SBN).

“We are ensuring that liquidity is more than sufficient as long as banks are also willing to repossess the SBN they own without being left behind,” Perry said at the launch of the Indonesian Economic Report 2023 in Jakarta, he some time ago.

President Director of PT Bank Maybank Indonesia Tbk. (BNII) Taswin Zakaria said his party was not focused on purchasing SBN, SRBI and SVBI as liquidity was essential for credit growth.

“Indeed, we are not focused on buying SRBI SVBI because the existing liquidity is really needed for credit growth. So I think the direction is in the right direction,” Taswin said.

He said Maybank Indonesia targets credit growth of 10-12 percent in 2024.

As of September 2023, Maybank Indonesia distributed Shariah-compliant credits and financing worth IDR 112.42 trillion, an increase of almost 1% year-on-year. During the same period, securities increased by 12.87% year-on-year to IDR 29.43 trillion.

Citing the latest data from the Financial Services Authority (OJK), securities held by banks amounted to IDR 1.97 trillion, up 5.4 percent from November 2023. Thus, the overall growth of the sector of securities is always lower than that of credit distribution.

If we break down, securities held by public banks experienced a contraction of 6.1% year-on-year to IDR 756,000 billion.

During the same period, credits disbursed by private banks increased by 10.5% year-on-year to IDR 2.573 trillion in November 2023. During the same period, securities of private banks increased further more, or 12.6% year-on-year, to reach IDR 963 trillion.

As of November 2023, private bank deposits amounted to IDR 3.666 trillion, up 3.7% year-on-year.

Then, in regional development banks (PDBs), credit growth reached 7.9% year-on-year and securities increased by 1.2% year-on-year.

The contrast in growth between the distribution of credit and the holding of securities occurs in the branches of banks domiciled abroad. The credit distribution of this banking group decreased by 9% year-on-year, while the securities increased by 53% year-on-year.

However, foreign bank DPK contracted 6.9 percent year-on-year to IDR 245 trillion.

