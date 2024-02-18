Politics
5 things to know about the 36-year-old Indonesian vice-presidential candidate
Everything you need to know about Gibran Rakabuming
After the 2024 presidential elections, Indonesia could turn to a new vice-president in the person of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, running mate of Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, 72.
According to unofficial tallies by Indonesian polling agencies, Prabowo is poised to become Indonesia's next president with 57% to 59% of the vote, the Associated Press (AP) estimated.
Even if it is not yet official, Gibran Rakabuming also seems to become vice-president of the Republic.
Here's what you need to know about the young and popular politician, including his formative years in Singapore.
1. He is the son of President Joko Widodo
Gibran Rakabuming is the eldest child of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana.
Both father and son belong to the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, or PDI-P.
Joko Widodo has previously been asked about his intentions to build a political dynasty, The Jakart Post (The JP) noted.
“Let’s leave it to the people,” he said last October in response to the allegations.
Despite their relationship, President Widodo claimed that he had not spoken to his son about his intention to have the young man become Prabowo's running mate.
2. Gibran Rakabuming studied for some time in Singapore
According to Straits Times (ST)Gibran was a full-time student at the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) from 2007 to 2010.
In November 2023, MDIS confirms its qualifications. The institute revealed that the Indonesian completed a postgraduate diploma and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree in marketing.
Before attending the private university, Gibran was enrolled at Orchid Park High School, wrote The J.P..
Gibran is not the only one among Joko Widodo's children to have studied in Singapore.
ST said in a separate report that his younger brother, Kaesang Pangarep, completed his International Baccalaureate (IB) at the Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) (International) in Singapore.
3. The entrepreneur started his career in politics in 2021
After completing his studies, Gibran became an entrepreneur in the food industry.
In 2010, The JP wrote that he started the Chilli Pari catering business followed by Markobar — a chain selling sweet martabak or crepes, as reported by The Guardian.
He also co-founded the start-up Mangkok Ku. A check per MS News showed that he is now listed as Advisor on the start-up’s website.
However, in 2020, Gibran entered politics for the country's regional elections, The JP emphasized.
He won 86.53% of the vote in the Surakarta mayoral election and became mayor of Surakarta City, Central Java on February 26, 2021.
Since then, the 36-year-old politician has retained this position.
4. Has over 4 million followers on Instagram
Gibran offers all of the following online, with over 4 million followers on Instagram And 1.4 million followers on.
Since the beginning of 2024, he has documented his electoral journey with his running mate Prabowo on social networks.
His posts included coverage of their appearances at fan-filled events. and visits to communities.
Most recently, the vice presidential candidate celebrated the duo's strong performance on Wednesday (Feb. 14) in two Instagram posts.
“Thank you Indonesia,” he said in the caption of the message.
He then acknowledged that the road is still long and that they will remain patient and calm.
5. Gibran Rakabuming was not eligible for the 2024 elections until October 2023
Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo announced on October 22, 2023 that he would run for president alongside Gibran Rakabuming, ST reported.
The news came after Indonesia's court ruled that anyone, regardless of age, who has held or currently holds an elected position in general elections, including regional polls, will be allowed to run in the 2024 elections .
Before that, the minimum age requirement was 40 years old.
The move means Gibran Rakabuming, 36, is qualified to run in this year's elections.
If both men win most of the votes, President Joko Widodo's son will be the the youngest vice president in Indonesian history, according to Bloomberg.
PM Lee Congratulates Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo on Strong Performance in Presidential Election
