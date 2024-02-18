Politics
How China's Xi Jinping envisions world domination: 20 lakh soldiers, 500 nuclear warheads | World News
As Europe witnesses conflict in Ukraine, China has built a massive army that now poses the greatest threat to the world. According to The Sun reportBeijing, with its military and nuclear arsenal, is accelerating its ability to unleash its full power and eyes global domination.
Xi Jinping, considered by many to be China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, rules the country with an iron fist and imprisons anyone who criticizes his rule. His communist regime has invested billions in developing new weapons.
According to the United Kingdom's International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), China's defense budget is 175 billion pounds ( 18.30 lakh crore) last year. With more than 20,000,000 assets, the Chinese army is the largest in the world. The United States has an army of around 13 lakh active reserves.
READ ALSO : Chinese athletes as young as 7 undergo military training to 'create an iron army': report
China could have 500 nuclear warheads
According to the report, China may now have 500 nuclear warheads with more under development. The United States and Russia each have more than 5,000 nuclear warheads, but experts say Beijing's ability to invest money to develop more weapons means there is a hidden threat.
According to Meia Nouwens, China expert at the IISS, the West will seek to strengthen its war arsenal in the face of Chinese military power. However, some Western countries fear they cannot compete with China's war machine.
Nouwens added that there is insecurity in the West about their own capabilities, adding that China could be ahead if this is not the case.
According to a Pentagon report last year, the communist nation planned to double its nuclear arsenal over the next six years and could have enough nuclear weapons to destroy the world 10 times over.
Beijing also has allies, including Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia, and could bolster its nuclear and military arsenals by strengthening ties with those countries' powerful leaders.
Ashok Swain, a professor of peace and security at Uppsala University, told the website that China may have fewer nuclear weapons than the West or Russia, but is undoubtedly developing more powerful nuclear bombs and modernizes its delivery systems.
Swain said some Western countries are working to strengthen their military strength, but progress is minimal and aimed at Russia rather than China. Robert Wall, an IISS security expert, said Chinese weapons pose an even greater threat to the West than Russia.
He added that the Chinese have modernized their weaponry on land, in the air and at sea, spending years catching up first to Russia and then the United States. Last year, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Russia's Vladimir Putin wasn't even a match for how dangerous Xi Jinping was.
Predicting that China's air power and space technology could potentially surpass that of the United States in the next 10 to 15 years, Swain said Beijing's energy weapons can neutralize the West by destroying or damaging their satellites.
READ ALSO : Xi Jinping says China seeks to be friends with US, won't fight 'cold or hot war'
Chinese ambitions in Taiwan
It is no secret that China considers Taiwan its own territory and has declared that it will occupy it by force if necessary. The island, separated from mainland China in 1949, asserts itself as an autonomous nation.
READ ALSO : China sends 33 planes around Taiwan to step up military pressure
Experts say Jinping will likely use blockades to cut Taiwan off from Western support until it surrenders to Chinese power. Beijing has stepped up flights to Taiwan's air defense zone and military activities.
The Battle of Taiwan strained relations between the United States and China. Jinping has ordered his People's Liberation Army (PLA) to prepare to annex Taiwan by 2027, according to an intelligence report.
