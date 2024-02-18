The hand of history on Prabowos' shoulder

Much commentary has focused on the return to older dynastic politics in Indonesia, but this is also characteristic of Malaysian, Thai and Philippine politics. And like the East Asia Forum discussed last weekLeaving aside the real concerns about the quality of democracy in Indonesia, it is undeniable that there are still enormous ones, pointing out that almost 205 million voters, half of whom are under the age of 40, turned out to the polls to choose a president, making it the largest single-day election in the world.

Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew once described Prabowo as quick but inappropriate in his outspokenness.

Some have already seen this trait in Prabowos' comment during a major foreign policy speech late last year, in which he remarked that, given the change in world politics, the Indonesia no longer needs Europe. These comments were motivated by his frustration that while Jakarta opens its doors to European cars such as Mercedes and Volkswagen, the EU maintains protective barriers on Indonesian palm oil, tea, coffee and cocoa. .

Stay on the middle lane

Nonetheless, President Prabowo will likely closely follow Joko Widodos' middle path between the United States and China. The president-elect describes them both as good friends. In essence, his Indonesia will remain resolutely non-aligned.

This has already been confirmed by his closest advisor: his brother. At a pre-election briefing in Washington hosted by the American-Indonesian Society last month, Hashim Djojohadikusumo confirmed this fundamental foreign policy position. Under Prabowos' leadership, he asserted, we will continue Indonesia's traditional role of non-alignment, which is basically a euphemism for neutrality. And regarding tensions between the United States and China, he added: “We want to be neutral in this great competition.

How Prabowo defines Indonesia's role in an evolving and elusive debate over a new era of multipolarity will be key.

This is not to say that if the United States or China publicly puts pressure on Indonesia, Prabawo's strong nationalist sentiment will not be stoked. He will most certainly respond. The more cynical might say that the competition between the United States and China is too strong for Washington or Beijing to worry about.

This is probably why many commentators are betting on what kind of predictability, or otherwise, Prabowo will bring to his work. And that's why his human rights record will likely remain an obstacle when it comes to assessing his leadership and character, recalling that Prabowo was barred from entering the United States for two decades due to accusations of human rights violations in East Timor.

Relations with Australia

For much of the Cold War, Indonesia was a source of fear and anxiety in the Australian strategic imagination. Consider how this has changed.

From the mid-1970s onwards, there was a consensus within the political community that resisted negative public reactions to the policy of successive governments of failing to restore overall relations with Jakarta. captives of the East Timor question. Canberra knew that Indonesia was the key to Australia's long-term acceptance in the region.

Fear of Indonesia disappeared with Paul Keating and President Suharto signing an agreement to maintain security in 1995. This meant that Indonesia was no longer considered in the Australian system, particularly by Defense , as a source of expansionism and caprice. Indonesia had its southern flank protected; Australia has gained a northern buffer against the unpredictability of a changing regional environment.

Much misunderstanding and mutual ignorance persists on both sides of the Australian-Indonesian relationship.

As businessman Nicholas Moores found in his report on Southeast Asia, Australia is unable to exert much influence in Indonesia because the fulcrum of its investments are too small. There remains a lack of substantial economic and community engagement in both countries beyond the Bali vacation.

It will be up to Prabowo and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to not only maintain the momentum of recent years, but also build on it solidly. This is, as always, a relationship that requires careful and skillful management.