Pakistan: Prohibitory orders imposed over rigged Imran Khan PTI protest poll in Islamabad





New Delhi: Authorities in Pakistan's capital Islamabad have imposed prohibitory orders following jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party launching nationwide protests against allegations of election fraud , reported news agency PTI.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the general elections, particularly the victory of over 90 seats in the National Assembly by independent candidates supported by the party, and decided to organize “peaceful protests” against what he called “record numbers”. rigging”.

The protests began with a march in Wana, located in South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The party also announced its decision to take on the role of opposition in Parliament.

“The PTI has called for nationwide protests against the unprecedented, massive and brazen manipulation of the 2024 general elections, where the PTI's victory of 180 seats in the National Assembly and a two-thirds majority in the Parliament was reduced by half. This affair will be remembered in the country's history because of the scale of the manipulations,” party spokesperson Raoof Hasan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, as the party planned a nationwide protest, Islamabad police enforced Section 144, imposing a ban on public gatherings, and increased security measures, Dawn reported. The police also alerted the population to possible traffic disruptions around F9 Park, advising against any unnecessary travel in the surrounding area. The Counter-Terrorism Department has also deployed special forces to deal with any potential emergencies, the report said.

In a bid to deter party protests, Islamabad police dug a trench near the Lahore Press Club and posted a large number of policemen in the area.

In Lahore, Punjab Police took action against party leaders and activists protesting against allegations of electoral fraud, leading to the arrest of Imran Khan's lawyer Salman Akram Raja and party members who had gathered on Jail Road to air their grievances over the alleged electoral irregularities.

Senior official says Pak CEC chief justice involved in 'poll rigging' resigns

A senior Pakistani official has resigned from his post, alleging involvement of the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Justice in “rigging” the recently held general elections, PTI reported.

Addressing the media at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha claimed that candidates who initially “lost” the elections were “manipulated” to emerge victorious.

“I take responsibility for all these wrongdoings and I tell you that the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Justice are also completely involved in all this,” Chattha was quoted as saying by Dawn.

“I should be punished for the injustice I committed and others involved in this injustice should also be punished,” he added.

The resignation came as the top official took responsibility for perceived misconduct surrounding the election results.

However, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has refuted the allegations made by the official against the Chief Election Commissioner.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan strongly rejects the allegations made by Commissioner Rawalpindi on the Chief Election Commissioner or the Election Commission and no official of the Election Commission has ever given any instructions regarding alteration of election results to the Commissioner Rawalpindi. The commissioner of a division is also never appointed as a district returning officer, returning officer or presiding officer and never plays a direct role in the conduct of elections,” the ECP said in a statement.

