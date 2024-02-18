From Putin to Xi Jinping, why dictators fear dissidents

The two-step state murder of the dissident Alexei Navalny, first with the Novichok by a group of FSB agents in Tomsk and finally with the prolonged torture of inhumane detention, forces us to reflect on the characteristics of modern autocracies and why they consider it necessary and inevitable to physically eliminate the dissidents, opponents and free voices. Unfortunately, Navalny is not alone.

Nine years ago, the leader of the opposition was assassinated under the walls of the Kremlin Boris Nemtsovfirst the journalist Anna Politkovskaya. And then again Liu XiaoboChinese dissident, university professor during the Tiananmen era and editor-in-chief of Paper 08, signed by 303 intellectuals and dissidents on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which showed China the path to democratic reform. In 2010, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, which he was unable to receive, only to die of cancer in prison on July 13, 2017.

And once again the state murders in Iran of the girls who defy the ayatollahs by standing up jihab obligatory, from Mahsa Amini announcement Armita Geravand.

But there is one constant that dictatorships have in common in their fear of dissent: the need to rewrite history and submit it to the satrap of the moment.

Vladimir Poutine decided to declare war on Ukraine with a history lesson, addressing the nation to explain that Ukraine was not a country with its own history, language, culture and identity national and that the 40 million Ukrainians were nothing more than a minor variant of the glorious Russian tradition.

As in the best Soviet tradition, which to deny history did not hesitate to burn books, deport and exterminate entire populations, Putin did not hesitate to send 400,000 young people to the massacre in Ukraine to report at least a simulacrum of what he had imagined. believes that this is the greatest geopolitical tragedy in Russian history: the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Russian question at the heart of the West by Maurizio Molinari

February 18, 2024





Navalny's smile behind bars, heart shaped handsby the force of his denunciations, told a possible story of freedom and resistance incompatible with the Kremlin satrap's mission of historical revision.

The Dissident Gary Kasparov likes to remember a proverb from Soviet times: we Russians live in a country with an unpredictable past.

It is in this context that we must also place the ban on the Memorial organization, which has carried out valuable work in reconstructing the history of gulag The Soviets: a gigantic collective memory with which Russia of Putin's twenty years of autocracy not only does not want to deal, but which it would like to erase with part of the country's history.

The Soviet Union, like all dictatorships, rests on a castle of lies, the same as those told by the children of former East German communist activist Christiane in the magnificent film Goodbye leninthey try to rebuild to reduce the trauma of the change of 1989 (the cosmonauts, the pickles…).

When the People's Republic of China celebrated the centenary of the founding of the Communist Party in 2021, Xi Jinping he opened the Congress with a single item on the agenda: a resolution on the history of the party.

Xi's desired rewriting of history downplayed the tragedies of the Cultural Revolution, failed to mention the Great Leap Forward, the misguided centralized economic policy that led to hunger and millions of deaths, sidelined the Tiananmen Square events and the brief period of freedom of expression. 1989 affirmed the need for an iron fist over Hong Kong and Macau and declared reunification with Taiwan inevitable.

To achieve these goals, Xi did not hesitate to erase anything that could have told the story of a possible democratic China, killing hundreds of dissidents, annihilating the free city of Hong Kong, incarcerating millions of Uyghurs and Tibetans and finally preparing for war with Taiwan. .

Yes, Taiwan, like Ukraine for Moscow, scares Beijing because its existence contributes to weakening the relativist narrative of China's undemocratic exception, according to which the Asian giant is not ready for a liberal democratic adventure, having gone through different models of absolutist governance. , both in the imperial version and in the single-party version.

Taiwan, Ukraine, Navalny, Liu Xiaobo are all stories to be erased and rewritten.

This narrative is the same one that has led Iran and other Arab satrapies to attempt to rewrite Israel's history: denying the Jewish presence for three millennia since the Exodus, the false Palestinian story of Jesus, the Holy Land as a kind of non-place in which the State of Israel does not exist, they constitute the semantic framework within which a criminal plan aimed at rewriting the history of the Middle East is systematically pursued, based above all on denial of Israel's right to exist.

Martin GriffithsDeputy Secretary-General of the United Nations for Humanitarian Affairs, when he declared that Hamas is not a terrorist organization, confirmed the dangerous tendency to deny reality and construct alternative facts of Trumpian memory.

But as he is perhaps the best known of all the dissidents, the Dalai Lamaliving only thanks to Indian democracy which gives Nehru From then on, he does not hesitate to welcome him and protect him in his country: Truth will prevail over Force.