Imran Khan's party supporters clash with police over Pak election fraud allegations | Pakistan News





Supporters of the party of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with police in several cities across the country as they staged protests against allegations of fraud in the February 8 general election.

In Lahore, supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gathered in front of the Lahore Press Club and the party office Jail Road on Saturday to register their protest, Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday.

Protesters chanted slogans demanding the restoration of their stolen mandate. They demanded that the results be rectified on the basis of the vote count according to Form 45, prepared at polling stations under the supervision of electoral agents of political parties.

The PTI-backed candidate for NA-128, Salman Akram Raja, was arrested and taken to the Racecourse Police Station. He was later released, according to the report.

Video clips circulating on social media showed policemen dragging the lawyer as he took part in the protest outside the PTI office on Jail Road.

Ali Ijaz Buttar, another PTI candidate, was also arrested, along with elderly men, women and a child.

In many towns of Punjab, police arrived at the protest venue even before the protesters had gathered and arrested several party leaders, candidates, workers and supporters. They dragged elderly men and women. The PTI workers and supporters, who had gathered at the call of party founder Imran Khan, chanted slogans and demanded restoration of their stolen mandate, according to the Dawn report.

If the police arrest the protesters, stay peaceful and stage a sit-in there, he wrote in an article on X.

In Karachi, hundreds of PTI workers and supporters gathered outside the Pakistan Sindh Election Commission office in Saddar area.

Protesters chanted slogans against allegations of fraud and demanded that judicial and state institutions intervene and correct irregularities in the results.

The packed crowd, made up of women and children, carried party flags and danced to the tunes of celebratory songs.

They claimed that the Karachi mandate was stolen on February 8 and it could have disastrous repercussions, such as harming democracy and affecting the parliamentary system.

The party's Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh and other senior leaders addressed the protest and vowed to continue raising their voice against the rigged elections.

In Peshawar and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI workers, including newly elected legislators, held rallies.

PTI provincial president and chief minister-designate Ali Amin Gandapur and other leaders addressed the rally in the provincial capital.

In his speech, Gandapur said his party would not seek revenge but would reform the institutions responsible for the political witch hunt against his party members and leaders.

Reforms are needed to ensure a bright future for our children, Gandapur said, without specifying which institutions he wants to reform.

Holding a portrait of PTI founder Imran Khan, he said the party's next government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would ensure women's rights and pledged to revive the Sehat Card health insurance scheme.

