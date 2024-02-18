Imran Khan's party demands resignation of CEC, Chief Justice over alleged fraud





Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party has demanded the resignation of Pakistan's chief election commissioner and chief justice after a top bureaucrat's allegations that the apex electoral body and judiciary were involved in vote rigging.

Former Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha on Saturday claimed that candidates who “lost” elections “were forced to win” in the city. He claimed that 13 candidates from Rawalpindi were forcefully declared winners.

His remarks came as jailed former Prime Minister Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party launched nationwide protests against allegations of fraud and theft of its mandate in the state elections. February 8.

“I take responsibility for all these wrongdoings and tell you that the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Justice are also fully involved in this matter,” he said.

Chattha resigned from office after “accepting responsibility” for manipulating the election results.

A PTI spokesperson demanded that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa tender their resignations following the Rawalpindi Chattha commissioner's revelations.

He said Chattha's confession supported the PTI's stand on how the public mandate was stolen in the darkness of the night, besides exposing the real characters involved in the election fraud.

The spokesperson said Chattha confessed that the victory of leading independent candidates with more than 70,000 votes had been transformed into a defeat by putting fake stamps.

He pointed out that Chattha's testimony supported the PTI's position that people had voted in large numbers for independent candidates affiliated with the PTI. However, the overwhelming majority of the PTI would have been transformed overnight into a minority because of electoral “fraud”.

He demanded that the election watchdog quickly return the 86 seats stolen from the PTI in the National Assembly.

He also demanded that all elements involved in the theft of public office be punished in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

Meanwhile, the PTI held its parliamentary committee meeting.

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan told reporters that the party had been deprived of its symbol and most of the leaders were in jail at the time of the elections, but people had voted in favor of the PTI.

“Today we hear a voice from the same place [Rawalpindi] where we were deprived of our mandate. Commissioner Rawalpindi has given evidence in our favor. We were deprived of 80 seats,” he said.

He said that on Friday he and Sardar Latif Khosa met party founder Khan, who is in jail.

“Imran Khan told us that he would forgive all personalities, just like the Holy Prophet Muhammad did after Mecca Fatah. He also gave the example of Nelson Mandela and said he would not take revenge on anyone,” Ali said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has demanded an investigation into the allegations. However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has raised questions over Chattha's mental state.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, speaking to Dunya News, said that Chattha seemed to be a psychopath, and that is why he claimed to have attempted suicide.

PPP Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said in a video statement that Pakistan was going through a very sensitive time as a new parliament was going to be formed soon.

Even after more than a week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is yet to notify the victory of most independent candidates who won National Assembly (NA) seats in the general elections, says the newspaper .

The ECP's delay in officially notifying the results of the majority of independent candidates has sparked concerns among its voters and stakeholders, amid political wrangling over the numbers game for government formation at the Centre.

While under electoral rules, independent candidates have three days to join a political party after official notification of their victory, the ECP has so far notified the results of 154 of the 265 contested National Assembly constituencies, where elections took place on February 8. .

Independent candidates – a majority supported by the PTI party – won 93 of the 265 National Assembly seats contested in the February 8 elections.

The PTI's two main rivals appear poised to form a coalition government after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Bilawal Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) -Zardari formed a post-election alliance last week.

The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) also agreed to support them with its 17 seats.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of the 265 seats contested in the National Assembly, which has 266 members.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siasat.com/imran-khans-party-demands-resignation-of-cec-and-chief-justice-over-alleged-rigging-2979444/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos