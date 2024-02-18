Philippines launches patrols around disputed shoals to protect fishing grounds and food security – Eurasia Review

By Camille Elemia

The Philippines launched coast guard patrols around Scarborough Shoal this month to safeguard its exclusive economic zone and challenge China, which has dominated these waters vital to the Philippine fishing industry for 12 years, the Philippines said on Friday. national security advisor.

Eduardo Ao said the regular patrols, which began in early February, were in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s goal of ensuring food security and allowing local fishermen safe access to key fishing grounds.

The triangle-shaped shoal became the center of a landmark international court case over the disputed waters of the South China Sea after Beijing took control of the Scarborough Shoal in 2012.

The Philippine government has taken decisive measures to protect the rights and safety of Filipino fishermen in the waters of Bajo De Masinloc, Ao said in a statement, using the shoal's local name.

The national government has ordered the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) to deploy their vessels on rotation in the BDM starting this month, the security adviser said.

Scarborough Shoal, a resource-rich rock claimed by the Philippines, China and Taiwan, is about 120 nautical miles west of Zambales, a coastal province on the Philippines' main island of Luzon.

It has served as a traditional fishing ground and natural shelter for Filipino fishermen from harsh weather at sea, and is considered a vital link to the food security of many coastal communities in the Philippines.

These efforts are aimed at ensuring the safety and security of our Filipino fishermen in their traditional fishing grounds. In addition, PCG and BFAR have been tasked with distributing food packages, groceries and even fuel to help fishermen continue their activities, Ao said.

This announcement comes amid increased aggressiveness by China in the waters in and around the shoal, which has effectively remained under the control of Beijing since a tense standoff with Manila in 2012. China maintains a permanent presence there with two coast guard vessels guarding the mouth of the shoal.

Patrols launched

From February 1 to 9, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, a Philippine Coast Guard vessel, patrolled around the shoal but was harassed and blocked by Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels, according to the carrier. words of the PCG, Jay Tarriela.

On February 11, Tarriela said four Chinese ships followed the Philippine ship more than 40 times. The official added that the Chinese ships carried out dangerous maneuvers, even crossing the bow of the Philippine ship twice.

Gan Yu, a spokesperson for the Chinese coast guard, responded by accusing the Philippine ship of trespassing into Chinese waters.

When the warnings issued by the Chinese Coast Guard proved ineffective, the Chinese Coast Guard adopted route control and forced evacuation measures against the Philippine ship in accordance with law and the on-site management was professional and standardized, Gan said.

Ao responded, saying the Chinese claims were false.

In December 2023, Chinese ships fired water cannons against three BFAR ships, damaging the Philippine ships' equipment.

Before that, China had installed a 300 meter floating barrier in the southeastern part of the shoal to block Philippine ships.

The National Security Council, Ao said, reaffirms the sovereign rights and jurisdiction of the Philippines over Bajo de Masinloc and its surrounding waters, affirming that these are recognized under international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Right to the sea (UNCLOS).

In 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague ruled in favor of Manila, which had filed a request for arbitration, and against Beijing's vast maritime claims in the South China Sea.

In its landmark ruling, the Permanent Court of Arbitration said the shoal was a traditional fishing area for many fishermen of different nationalities, including Filipinos and Chinese, and that Chinese actions there were illegal.