Pakistani official admits helping rig vote





A senior Pakistani official confessed Saturday to helping manipulate the country's election results, a surprising claim reinforcing perceptions that the vote was among the least credible in Pakistan's history and deepening the unrest that has gripped the country since the people went to the polls this month. month.

The official, Liaquat Ali Chatha, is a senior administrative official in Punjab province, overseeing Rawalpindi, a garrison town where the army has its headquarters, and three adjacent districts. He declared that he would resign from his post and turn himself in to the police.

We converted losers into winners, reversing the margins of 70,000 votes of independent candidates for 13 seats in the national Parliament, he told a press conference on Saturday, referring to the shift in votes of independent candidates aligned on Imran Khan, the former prime minister whose party had the army. sought to stand aside before the vote. He suggested other senior officials had been involved in the scheme and said he was unable to sleep at night after stabbing the country in the back.

Mr Chatha's admission comes just over a week after Pakistanis went to the polls for the first time since Mr Khan fell out with the military and was ousted from Parliament in 2022. Most expected an easy victory for the party backed by the country's powerful people. military, but candidates aligned with Mr Khan won more seats than any other party, although they fell short of a simple majority.

Mr Khan was not on the ballot, being jailed and disqualified from running for office after convictions for crimes his supporters said were trumped up, but victory was clearly his. It is one of the biggest upsets in Pakistan's electoral history, where the military has generally manipulated election results by sorting the field of candidates through intimidation, paving the way for the victory of his favorite party.

The success of candidates aligned with Mr. Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, upended that strategy and pushed the country's political scene into uncharted territory.

Mr. Chatha's confession appears to lend weight to PTI accusations that the military falsified vote counts in dozens of races, particularly in Punjab, the country's most populous province. Party leaders have pledged to challenge these results in court.

As Mr. Khan's supporters, along with members of other small parties in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, vigorously protested the election results, PTI leaders seized on Mr. Chatha's words to justify themselves.

The conscience of the Rawalpindi commissioner has been awakened, said Haleem Adil Sheikh, a PTI leader in Pakistan's capital Karachi, addressing a large crowd of protesters on Saturday. Every officer should follow him and denounce massive fraud in the elections.

The protests are a rebuke to the country's military, which carried out a months-long crackdown on the PTI before the election to ensure victory for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, or PMLN.

Last week, the PMLN, led by three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, announced that it had formed a coalition with the country's third party, the Pakistan People's Party, to lead the next government.

Political parties' demands take on new weight with this unexpected admission from a senior official, said Tausif Ahmed Khan, a Karachi-based political analyst. Mr. Chatha's claims raise serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and the potential illegitimacy of any future government formed based on these disputed results, he added.

Adding to the criticism, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the country's independent watchdog, released a scathing report on Saturday expressing serious concerns about the credibility and integrity of the February 8 vote. The report observes that the integrity of the elections was compromised by pressure from extra-democratic quarters, i.e. the military.

It was not immediately clear what would come of Mr. Chatha's news conference. Government officials on Saturday ordered him to report to the provincial government, according to a directive issued by the Punjab governor.

The same day, the Election Commission of Pakistan, the main body responsible for elections in the country, rejected Mr. Chatha's accusations and ordered an impartial investigation into complaints that the election results had been manipulated.

On Sunday, it was unclear whether Rawalpindi police had arrested him.

Christina Goldbaum contributed reporting.

