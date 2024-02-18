Sue Gray, Keir Starmers' chief of staff, denies being a spy





Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email Keir Starmer's new chief of staff, Sue Gray, has taken the extraordinary step of denying she was ever a spy. Ms Gray rose to fame when she compiled the Partygate report into events at Downing Street during lockdown. Its damning findings were widely seen as having precipitated Boris Johnson's departure from Number 10. Once so powerful in the Cabinet Office that she was described by one minister as the person who “really runs Britain”, Mr Johnson expressed fury when she was hired by the Labor Party as she was still a civil servant. Rumors that she was a spy focus on a period of her life when, during a career break in the 1980s, she briefly ran a pub in Northern Ireland, a short drive from the border with the Republic of Ireland. Asked for a new biography of the Labor leader whether she had worked for British intelligence at the time, Ms Gray laughed and replied: “I'm certainly not a spy and no, I don't never been.” The book also reveals that Sir Keir had always wanted a civil servant for the job, to help him prepare for the transition to government. Of Ms. Gray, he said: “When all this nonsense blew up and some people asked me if I should continue anyway, I was willing to wait it out because of Sue's obvious integrity, rather than his lack of integrity.” The book, serialized in The Times, also reveals that Sir Keir considered resigning after a crushing defeat in the Hartlepool by-election in 2021. The party had held the seat since its inception in 1974. Biographer Tom Baldwin learned that the Labor leader had announced to those close to him immediately after the vote that he was going to resign, before being persuaded otherwise. According to the book, Sir Keir's wife Vic was among those who urged him not to act hastily. Liam Conlon, the son of party investigator Sue Gray, has been chosen as Labor MP candidate (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA wire) Another key figure who helped keep Sir Keir in his job is Morgan McSweeney, who remains Labour's highly influential campaign manager. Since then, Labor has seen a dramatic turnaround in the polls, suggesting they are on course to win the keys to Number 10 later this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/keir-starmer-sue-gray-deny-spy-b2498123.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos