Imran Khan supporters clash with police over Pakistan election fraud allegations | World News





NEW DELHI: A scuffle has broken out between supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and police in several cities across Pakistan. Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party formed by Imran Khan, have protested against allegations of electoral fraud in the February 8 national elections. Supporters gathered outside the Lahore Press Club and the party office Jail Road. Saturday to register their protest, Pakistani daily Dawn reported on Sunday. The demonstrators raised slogans, demanding the restoration of their “stolen mandate” and demanded the rectification of the results on the basis of the counting of votes according to form 45, prepared in the polling stations under surveillance. electoral agents of political parties. During the protest, police arrested Imran Khan-backed candidate Salam Akram Raja and took him to the racecourse police station before releasing him. Cops arrested another PTI-backed candidate, Ali Ijaz Buttar, along with elderly men, women and a child. Video clips circulating on social media showed policemen dragging the lawyer as he took part in the protest outside the PTI office on Jail Road. In many cities of Punjab. , police arrived at the protest site even before the demonstrators had gathered and arrested several party leaders, candidates, workers and supporters. PTI workers and supporters, who had gathered at the call of party founder Imran Khan, the Dawn report said. In Karachi, hundreds of PTI workers and supporters gathered outside the Pakistan Sindh Election Commission office in Saddar area. The demonstrators chanted slogans. against allegations of fraud and called on the judiciary and state institutions to intervene and correct the “defects” in the results. Imran Khan's jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has announced its decision to sit in opposition in Parliament and launch a nationwide protest against allegations of electoral fraud. Pakistan's major political parties attempted to form a federal government following the split verdict in the February 8 elections. While PTI-backed independent candidates performed well in the elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) claimed to have enough of them to form the government while some independents joined the PML-Nawaz party. N after the elections. PTI chief Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said on Friday that the party would sit in opposition both at the Center and in the key province of Punjab, following Imran's instructions. Khan. The decision came after the party nominated Umar Ayub Khan as its prime ministerial candidate and Aslam Iqbal as Punjab chief minister. Imran Khan's party also released a white paper on Friday against allegations of fraud and announced plans to launch its protests. starting Saturday (February 17). (With ANI entries)

