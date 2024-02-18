Pakistani majority challenges military establishment





On February 8, 2024, millions of Pakistanis responded forcefully by voting in the general elections to months of repression and systematic persecution by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, in voting against the bill. powerful military establishment in the country.

The majority of Pakistani voters, nearly 60 million, delivered a scathing rebuke to the status quo parties led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Early estimates suggest that, collectively, the winning and losing PTI candidates polled nearly 33 million votes, far more than its main rivals Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Bhuttos Pakistan Peoples Party combined.

According to the Election Commission, they ended up claiming 101 seats in the 266-member National Legislative Assembly, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 74 seats and the Pakistan People's Party of the former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with 54 seats. seats.

After the arrest of Imran Khan on May 9, 2023, association with the PTI was openly criminalized. Numerous, mostly false, criminal charges were filed against Khan and his cadres, homes and businesses were raided, and thousands of people were arrested to deter supporters from protesting in the streets.

Dozens of PTI leaders went underground to escape arrest. Dozens of people succumbed to pressure and publicly disassociated themselves from the party. No street corner meetings were allowed and the mainstream media also did not give substantial coverage to the PTI's activities. PTI candidates have faced systemic obstruction, with many fighting to secure bail and appeal adverse court rulings. Khan himself was found guilty of three counts of corruption days before the vote.

The shaky Election Commission overcame political repression by denying the PTI its iconic election symbol, the cricket bat, during the campaign. The protests were in vain and the candidates had to run for seats as independents.

Khan's party had been emasculated after he fell out of favor with the country's military establishment and was ousted in April 2022. The PML-N and the Pakistan People's Party apparently acquiesced to the military plan to get rid of Khan because of his outspoken views on the United States.

The party's rollercoaster ride and persecution resulted in a resounding electoral victory, despite all obstacles.

On the one hand, there was the deep state, the absurd court verdicts, the relentless police brutality, the class of rewashed politicians who came to power in Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq's bogus elections in 1985, and their baby boomers cheerleading in the press. . On the other, a child was voting for baingan (an eggplant that a PTI candidate in Islamabad obtained as an election symbol), wrote Asad Rahim, a columnist for the influential daily Dawn.

Ironically, two factions broke away from the PTI to marginalize it and literally bit the dust. The Istehkam Pakistan party, launched with great fanfare by a former Khan associate, Jehangir Tarin, won only two of the 266 seats in the lower house. Tarin himself lost in the two seats he ran for.

Outraged voters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in the northwest of the country, where the PTI held two government mandates between 2013 and 2023, literally decimated the other faction of the PTI Patriots, which obtained only one only one of the 112 seats in the Provincial Assembly. Former chief minister Pervez Khattak, who had promised to wipe out Khan's PTI in the province, was humiliated, losing all seven seats he and his family contested.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province turned out to be the Waterloo of PTI's rivals, including the military establishment. The party virtually won the elections with more than 85 percent of its seats, despite all the administrative and legal obstacles it faced. PTI-affiliated candidates also put up a strong fight against the PML-N in Punjab, the largest province in central Pakistan, securing the second highest number of seats in the provincial legislature.

As struggles to form the next government intensify, analysts are calling the elections a mandate against the military.

The question now is whether the military high command, undeniably a decisive factor in politics since the birth of the country in 1947, can digest the importance of the PTI's achievements and move on.

Two days after polling day, General Asim Munir, the chief of army staff, issued a statement that later became the subject of speculation. Elections and democracy are ways to serve [the] people of Pakistan and not an end in itself. Elections are not a zero-sum competition between victories and defeats, but an exercise in determining the mandate of the people, he said. Munir spoke of the need for steady hands and a healing touch to move away from a politics of anarchy and polarization that does not suit a progressive country of 250 million people.

His advice fits with a range of criticism of developments before, during and after the election, including from two dozen members of the US Congress and British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, as well as the Australian government.

Michael McCaul, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, said any allegations of corruption or fraud must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible held accountable. The United States supports the right of the people of Pakistan to a democratically elected government that respects the rule of law and human rights.

Losing candidates continue to knock on the doors of courts and the Election Commission of Pakistan demanding justice against fraud. International media as well as foreign lawmakers, the UN secretary general and governments are demanding investigations into allegations of election manipulation. But will the military high command be receptive to these requests? At least for now, there are no visible signs that this will be the case.

Imtiaz Gul is Executive Director, Center for Security Research and Studies, Islamabad.

