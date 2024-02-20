AIIMS | Ahead of 2024 general elections, PM Narendra Modi will unveil the three-year-old AIIMS





Ahead of 2024 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready

to dedicate to the nation on February 25 five new Indian Institutes of Medical Sciences, including AIIMS Kalyani in Bengal, which had opened its outpatient department in 2021. The Union Health Ministry on Monday said Modi would dedicate AIIMS at Bathinda, Kalyani, Mangalgiri, Rae Bareli and Rajkot to the nation, and inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of medical and nursing colleges across the country from Rajkot on February 25. Modi will also lay the foundation stones of advanced health facilities, including intensive care units and public health laboratories, the ministry said in a document outlining the growth of medical educational institutions and other health infrastructure in the country since 2014. Bathinda, Kalyani and Rae Bareli AIIMS had started MBBS courses in 2019-20, while Mangalgiri AIIMS had started courses in 2018-19. The four AIIMS had operational OPDs and limited inpatient ward services, the health ministry had told Parliament in July 2023. AIIMS Rajkot had opened its courses in 2020-21 and also had operational OPDs in

2023. From February 25, AIIMS Kalyani will become fully operational with 43 departments which will include 17 super-specialty wings, the institution's executive director Ramji Singh had said earlier this week. Its OPD had started in January 2021 with limited facilities. The Centre, under an initiative announced in 2003 and launched in 2006, has established new AIIMS across the country, with the institutions intended to be modeled after the first AIIMS in New Delhi, established in 1956 and which is the he most prestigious university hospital in the country. . The number of AIIMS increased from 7 in 2014 to 22 in 2024, while the number of medical colleges in India increased from 387 to 706 during the same period, the health ministry said in the document published Monday. The number of undergraduate MBBS seats and postgraduate medical seats in the country has more than doubled in the last decade, from 51,000 to 108,000 MBBS seats and 31,000 to 70,000 postgraduate seats between 2014 and 2024. But sections of doctors and medical professors as well as postgraduate students are concerned about what they see as rapid expansion of medical seats without due consideration of a proportionate increase in the number of professors in the colleges. In the past, reports from parliamentary panels have pointed to faculty shortages in the first new AIIMS: in Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh. A December 2018 report cited 884 (48%) vacancies out of a total of 1,830 sanctioned academic posts in these six AIIMS, while a March 2022 report found 684 (39%) vacancies. The Indian Medical Association, the country's largest body of doctors, has also expressed concerns over what some members of its national executive committee described as the lack of uniform standards in medical education amid increasing of the number of places in medicine. The IMA had earlier this month cited inadequate faculty and other infrastructure in some medical colleges among the reasons for its opposition to a National Medical Commission proposal to introduce a common exit test across the board. nationally for all medical graduates. The IMA had pointed out that the NMC, the apex regulator of medical education, had issued notices to 349 medical colleges in 2023-24 for deficiencies among the faculty.

