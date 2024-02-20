Politics Live: Possible action against Russia would send a “very powerful signal” | Political news





Sky News has seen the final wording of the SNP's motion on a ceasefire in Gaza which will be debated in the House of Commons on Wednesday and which threatens to deepen the division between Labor MPs. The Scottish National Party's motion, which will appear on the Commons Order Paper on Tuesday morning, reads: Ceasefire in Gaza “Let this Assembly call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Israel; “Notes with shock and distress that the death toll now exceeds 28,000, the vast majority of whom were women and children; “Notes further that there are currently 1.5 million Palestinian refugees in Rafah, including 610,000 children; “Also note that they have nowhere to go; “Condemns any military attack against what is now the largest refugee camp in the world; “Further calls for the immediate release of all hostages taken by Hamas and an end to collective punishment of the Palestinian people; “And recognizes that the only way to stop the slaughter of innocent civilians is to push for a ceasefire now.” Labor leaders prepare for party splits The final text of the motion, clearly written in terms intended to please wavering Labor MPs, was shown to Sky News after shadow foreign secretary David Lammy was questioned for 50 minutes by Labor MPs during the weekly meeting of the Parliamentary Labor Party. At the end of the meeting, Mr Lammy avoided questions about Labor's split by exiting through a door as far away as possible from journalists waiting in the corridor to speak to him. As well as facing pressure from SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn to support his party's motion, Sir Keir Starmer's dilemma was further heightened this weekend when Scottish Labor backed a ceasefire during his conference in Glasgow. Addressing the conference on Sunday, the Labor leader appeared to shift his position in favor of an immediate ceasefire ahead of a vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday. Expressing “what we all want to see,” he said: “A return of all the hostages taken on October 7. An end to the massacre of innocent Palestinians. A considerable increase in humanitarian aid. “And an end to the fighting. Not now, not just for a break. But for good. A ceasefire that lasts.” While distancing himself from the SNP's demand for an immediate ceasefire, he added: “Any ceasefire cannot be unilateral. It must end all acts of violence, both sides, it must lead to a real peace process.” In an attempt to increase pressure on Sir Keir, Mr Flynn wrote an open letter to Labor MPs urging them to support the SNP motion. During a vote on a similar SNP motion in November calling for an immediate ceasefire, 56 Labor MPs defied Sir Keir's orders to abstain, and 10 leading MPs lost their jobs as a result.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/politics-live-possible-move-against-russia-would-send-very-powerful-signal-12593360 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos