The real estate market will collapse, Donald Trump's lawyer





The US commercial real estate market will collapse in the next 12 to 18 months, but authorities are determined to pursue Donald Trump, his lawyer told Newsweek.

Chris Kise was reacting to the $355 million fine that Judge Arthur Engoron imposed on Trump on February 16 for overinflating the value of his assets.

Kise, who was the lead lawyer in the case, said authorities were trying to force Trump out of New York, but he is one of the few commercial real estate developers without debt.

“The irony here is that over the next 12 to 18 months, many commercial properties will likely be delinquent or distressed, especially in cities like New York.

“However, unlike President Trump, many developers rely on very high levels of debt, so a market collapse will have serious consequences.”

Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally on February 17, 2024 in Waterford, Michigan. Trump is due to appeal the $355 million awarded against him by a New York judge on February 16. Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally on February 17, 2024 in Waterford, Michigan. Trump is due to appeal the $355 million awarded against him by a New York judge on February 16. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Kise said Trump's fraud trial in New York established how strong his company's finances really are.

“Indeed, one of the things that Deutsche Bank really liked about President Trump was that he had very low debt for a developer and, in his words, “one of the best balance sheets.” [they had] already seen.”

“It’s really counterintuitive that the attorney general and the judge want to run people like President Trump out of New York,” Kise added.

Asked about the timing of the appeal, Kise said it “will depend on a lot of factors, so it's hard to say right now, but either way, it will fall within the 30-day time limit” allowed by the court.

Newsweek requested comment via email Monday from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the charges against Trump.

On Friday, Engoron ruled that Trump will have to pay about $355 million in penalties. Trump, Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney will also be barred from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in the state for three years. Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were each ordered to pay more than $4 million and were banned from doing business in the state for two years.

Trump, the current Republican Party front-runner for the 2024 presidential election, has maintained his innocence in the case and said it was politically motivated.

Kise made the comment amid growing concern about the U.S. commercial real estate market.

Some $929 billion in commercial mortgages held by lenders and investors will mature in 2024, or 20% of the total $4.7 trillion debt outstanding, according to recent data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

“If nothing changes – if interest rates remain high and property values ​​do not improve – we view defaults at the pace of the Great Recession, and even higher, as a possibility,” he said. said one of the co-authors of Columbia Business. School teacher Tomasz Piskorski told the Mail Online on Sunday.

