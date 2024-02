Trump: I'm basically like Alexeï Navalny

Former President Donald Trump broke his long silence on the death of Alexei Navalny on Monday, not to express sympathy for the late political prisoner or to condemn Vladimir Putin, of course, but to apparently compare his own legal situation to the fate of leader of the Russian opposition. The sudden death of [Navalny] has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our country, the GOP frontrunner wrote on his social media site. It's a slow and steady progression, with crooked, radical left-wing politicians, prosecutors and judges leading us down a path of destruction.

WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A NATION IN FAILURE! Trump added.

It was characteristic fare from Trump, who has presented himself as a sort of MAGA martyr as he faces 91 felony charges in four separate indictments, as well as damages- interests in fraud and defamation cases that now amount to nearly half a billion dollars. But his fantasies of political persecution are particularly crude days after Navalny's death in a remote Arctic prison, where he was serving a long sentence on real politically motivated charges stemming from his role as Putin's leading critic.

The Biden campaign and Nikki Haley, who is continuing her primary campaign against Trump, pounced on the comments. But some allies of the former president, who said just a week ago that he would encourage Russia to attack NATO countries, had already tried to compare his legal situation to the persecution of Navalny, who nearly poisoned to death in 2020. Democrats are actively working on this. [Joe Bidens] as they also attempt to imprison his main political opponent, remove him from the ballot and ensure he dies in prison, former Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin wrote Friday after news of Navalny's death broke.

Navalny, 47, was an anti-corruption campaigner and outspoken critic of Putin, the strongman whom Trump praised repeatedly as president and again as a candidate. Imprisoned since 2021, he was transferred last year to a remote penal colony in Siberia. His wife, Yulia Navalnaya, who has not yet been able to recover her husband's body from Kremlin authorities, gave an emotional speech to the Munich Security Conference just hours after learning of his death on Friday and promised Monday to continue his fight. By killing Alexei, Putin killed half of me, half of my heart and half of my soul, Navalnaya said. But I still have the other half, and that tells me I'm not allowed to give up. I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/donald-trump-alexey-navalny-comparison The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos