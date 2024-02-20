2024 elections proceed smoothly, Jokowi asks entrepreneurs not to wait and see





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked entrepreneurs not to wait or wait wait and watch due to the holding of general elections or 2024 election which will be held on February 14, 2024. Jokowi understands that many businessmen do this wait and watch because he worries about the possibility of heated politics as the 2024 elections approach. “But Thank God “The election went well and people flocked to TPS[placestovotewithjoy”saidJokowiduringthe2024annualmeetingofthefinancialservicessectorinJakartaTuesday(20/2/2024)[tempatpemungutansuaradenganrianggembira”kataJokowidalamPertemuanTahunanIndustriJasakeuangan2024diJakartaSelasa(20/2/2024)[lieuxdevoteavecjoie”adéclaréJokowilorsdelaréunionannuelle2024dusecteurdesservicesfinanciersàJakartamardi(20/2/2024)[tempatpemungutansuaradenganrianggembira”kataJokowidalamPertemuanTahunanIndustriJasakeuangan2024diJakartaSelasa(20/2/2024) Jokowi hopes that if businessmen do not adopt a wait-and-see attitude, capital will arrive soon. And post-election investments can go even further and be better. However, Jokowi is also aware that global geopolitics are still far from conducive and the war continues in Ukraine and Gaza. “But the most important thing is that our domestic policy is stable and this comes as a relief to those in the financial services sector and wakes up the financial sector to become stronger, inclusive and sustainable,” he said. Jokowi is also pleased with the improving performance of the financial services sector, where bank credit could grow by double digits and Indonesia's economy is still growing very well at 5.05 percent. Apart from this, inflation was also under control at 2.57%, foreign exchange reserves reached $145 million, and the trade balance had a surplus of IDR 570 trillion. On the other hand, the president of the Council of Commissioners Financial Services Authority (OJK) said that Indonesia must use political stability and democracy in Indonesia as a modality for national economic development and stability of the financial services sector. According to him, Indonesia is not in the waiting period that is often talked about before the elections. He hopes that the current government will continue to encourage economic improvement after the transition period of the new government ends. “We hope that all of us, Mr. President and Vice President, together with the Indonesian cabinet, will advance the DPR, the DPD, all state institutions and Indonesian society to make this extraordinary momentum a reality for sprint “Finally, running fast towards the glorious finish line of the end of the presidency of the President and the mandate of the legislature in the current period,” he said. Check out other news and articles at Google News

