David Lammy wants a new European pact as he seeks to move closer to Brussels with a security alliance

David Lammy is considering a new security deal with the EU, warning that Russia could continue to pose a threat to a “generation”.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the Shadow Foreign Secretary said: “It is absolutely fundamental that the UK and Europe maintain the closest relationship and that the era Brexit is over, the situation is resolved.

He said Britain and France together account for around half of Europe's military capabilities, adding that intelligence sharing through the Five Eyes alliance means a security deal with the EU is important. Lammy said: “It is a pact which is effectively based on the fact that we obviously have war here in Europe.

The Munich security conference took place just days after news broke that Putin critic Alexei Navalny had died in prison. Allies of the Russian opponent believe that he was assassinated on the orders of President Putin. Russian prison authorities say he suffered from "sudden death syndrome".

Labor has also proposed an EU-wide return deal for asylum seekers arriving in Britain if they win the next election. This could involve the UK agreeing to a quota of migrants that it will be forced to accept from the EU each year, in order to return migrants who cross the Channel. Former home secretary Suella Braverman rejected the plan, warning it would “let Brussels decide who comes to the UK”. Starmer's plan to stop the boats also involves expanding laws used to target serious criminals, terrorists and drug dealers. In what is his first significant intervention into the small boat crisis, the Labor leader said: “The features are the same. The Labor leader said: “Very few terrorist operations take place within a single country, within a single border. They are almost all cross-border.

“They are very organized and involve movement of people and devices across borders. There are usually a lot of finances involved.” Starmer also said he wanted to renegotiate the Brexit deal, calling the 2020 deal struck by Boris Johnson “not a good deal”. The deal is due to be reviewed in 2025. Starmer said he owed it to his children to forge a new partnership with Brussels and rebuild the relationship. Starmer said the 2025 renewal date was an “important” time to reset relations with the bloc. LATEST DEVELOPMENTS:

The opposition leader, who is almost 20 points ahead of the Conservative Party in the polls, told the Financial Times: “I think we can also have a closer trading relationship. That remains to be discussed.” Speaking about the current agreement, he added: “I think there is still more to be done at all levels.” Starmer continued: “Almost everyone agrees that the deal Johnson has struck is not a good deal and is far too thin.