Michael Cohen: Putin asks what Russia can do to help Trump





Michael Cohen said Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is asking his country what it can do to help former President Trump as the legal fines against him continue to mount.

Cohen, who has long served as Trump's personal lawyer, suggested that Putin might explore how he could help Trump after a judge ordered the former president to pay nearly $355 million in a fraud case. New York last week. That staggering figure, combined with E. Jean Carroll's $83.3 million verdict last month, amounts to $438.1 million in legal penalties for the former president.

“If you're Vladimir Putin, I'm telling you that Vladimir Putin is probably watching Donald Trump right now. This Trump is a poor man's idea of ​​a rich man, a weak man's idea of ​​a strong man, and a stupid man's idea of ​​a smart man,” he said. he said on CNN's “This Morning.”

“So as a former KGB expert, he looks at Donald and says, 'What can we do to help him, to help him get away from these different things?' Well, one thing you can't fix is ​​stupid. So that's what it is. Just enjoy it,” he added.

“All right, as far as the poor man and the rich man are concerned, we'll figure out how to put money in his pocket, because that's all that matters to Donald Trump.”

Cohen then took aim at Trump over his legal fees and raising money to pay them.

“He doesn’t care about America. He's out there, he's buying sneakers, he's buying everything he can, ripping off the poorest Americans,” he said. “Think about who supports Donald Trump and the use of his 757 plane, who supports Donald with all his legal fees. They are the poorest people in America. And that’s what Vladimir Putin will benefit from.”

Trump has already said he will appeal the judge's verdict and spoke out against the massive punishment.

After the judge ordered Trump to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in his fraud case last week, Cohen predicted the former president would have to liquidate his assets to pay. He reiterated this prediction on Monday.

“It’s like a death blow for Donald. They don't have that money available. I read in several different articles that he had a significant amount of money. It's, it's not true. I would highly doubt it,” he said.

“He’s probably looking at RNC money. He's probably considering the Super PAC money, again as part of the money he would use, but no matter what, he doesn't have enough and there will have to be a liquidation of his assets in order to cover this amount,” he added. .

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

