Gibran Rakabuming says Jokowi-Surya Paloh meeting cooled things down





TEMPO.CO, Solo – Vice presidential candidate number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka responded to the meeting between his father, President Joko Widodo, and Nasdem Party Chairman Surya Paloh after the February 14 election. The NasDem party supported the number 1 presidential and vice-presidential candidate duo, Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar, in the election. Based on the results of a quick count of numerous independent polls, Prabowo-Gibran received a majority of the national vote. Gibran, who is also solo mayor, appreciated the meeting. “I think if all the leaders and general presidents of the parties come together, stay in touch and maintain communication between them, it will calm the climate. [political] atmosphere,” Gibran told reporters in Pura Mangkunegaran Solo, Central Java, Monday, February 19, 2024. He said he would be happy if leaders and personalities of political parties communicated with each other after the 2024 general elections. “The aim is for citizens to see that their leaders can communicate with each other,” he added. Asked about the possibility of the Nasdem party joining the government, Gibran stressed that he only intended to calm the political climate after the elections by encouraging political figures and party leaders to meet and stay in touch. He also said that he would be very happy if he was allowed to meet the two opponents. “When the results of the quick count are clear, I have made a statement. I I'm also looking forward to it meet the pairs of candidates number 1 and 3. I’m just waiting to be called,” he said. Gibrán Underlines that he and Prabowo had met with religious figures and political party leaders after the parliamentary elections reduce tensions and promote reconciliation. “We communicate with everyone. Pak Prabowo met with ulama and personalities, including SBY, the sixth Indonesian president,” he said. SEPTIA RYANTHIE Editors Choice: Ganjar-Mahfud camp forms team to denounce electoral fraud Click here to get the latest Tempo updates in Google News

