How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia, ET Telecom





By Stefanno Sulaiman, Devjyot Ghoshal, Joe Brock

JAKARTA: When a Chinese rocket failed shortly after launch in April 2020, destroying Indonesia's $220 million Nusantara-2 satellite, it dealt a major blow to the archipelago's efforts to strengthen its communication networks. But it represented an opportunity for a man.

Elon Musk – the owner of SpaceX, the world's most capable rocket launcher – took advantage of his failure to win against state-owned China Great Wall Industry Corp (CGWIC) to become Jakarta's company of choice for send satellites into space.

The Chinese entrepreneur had wooed Indonesia – Southeast Asia's largest economy and a key market for space growth – with cheap financing, promises of broad support for its space ambitions and the geopolitical weight of Beijing.

A senior government official and two industry officials in Jakarta familiar with the matter told Reuters the malfunction marked a turning point for Indonesia, which was moving away from Chinese space contractors and toward companies owned by Musk.

Nusantara-2 was the second satellite launch awarded by Indonesia to CGWIC, matching the two carried out by SpaceX at the time. Since its failure, SpaceX has launched two Indonesian satellites, including a third planned for Tuesday; China has managed none. SpaceX beat out Beijing thanks to a combination of launch reliability, cheaper reusable rockets and Musk's personal relationship with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Reuters has found.

Following a meeting between the two men in Texas in 2022, SpaceX also won regulatory approval for its Starlink satellite internet service. The SpaceX deals represent a rare example of a Western company making inroads into Indonesia, whose telecommunications sector is dominated by Chinese companies that offer low costs and easy financing.

The successes came after Indonesia resisted US pressure to abandon its deals with Chinese tech giant Huawei, citing its dependence on Beijing's technology. The details of the change, which were described to Reuters by a dozen people including Indonesian and U.S. officials, industry players and analysts, have not been previously reported. Some of them spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

“SpaceX has never failed in launching our satellites,” said Sri Sanggrama Aradea, head of the satellite infrastructure division at BAKTI, an agency of the Indonesian Ministry of Communications.

The April 2020 incident makes it “difficult” for Jakarta to turn to the CGWIC again, he added. SpaceX, CGWIC and Pasifik Satelit Nusantara – a key shareholder in the Nusantara-2 project – did not respond to questions for this story. China's Foreign Ministry said in response to questions from Reuters that “Chinese aerospace companies continue space cooperation with Indonesia in various forms.” It was not specified.

Presidential Office spokesperson Ari Dwipayana said the government prioritizes efficient and effective technology that meets the needs of Indonesians when awarding contracts.

The fight between SpaceX and China opens a window into a much larger battle to dominate a booming space industry.

The global satellite market – including manufacturing, services and launches – was worth $281 billion in 2022, or 73% of all space activity, according to US consultancy BryceTech.

SPACE RACE

China launched a record 67 rockets last year, out of 223 worldwide, according to a report by Harvard professor and orbital tracker Jonathan McDowell. The vast majority were initiated by CGWIC.

This puts China just behind the United States, which has completed 109 launches, 90% of which were carried out by SpaceX, according to the report.

Washington and Beijing also compete over satellite communications networks.

SpaceX's Starlink, which owns about 60% of the approximately 7,500 satellites orbiting Earth, dominates the satellite internet industry. But last year, China began launching satellites for its rival mega-constellation Guowang.

U.S. military officials have said China wants to use satellites and space technology to spy on rivals and increase its military capabilities.

China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement to Reuters that the U.S. allegations were smear and that Washington was using the concerns as a pretext to expand its influence in space.

Unlike its Chinese counterpart, NASA relies primarily on private rockets from companies such as SpaceX, which has multibillion-dollar contracts with the U.S. government. But the U.S. government and military are concerned about their reliance on SpaceX, especially given Musk's muscular business style, according to a current and former U.S. space policy official.

While legacy U.S. defense contractors like Boeing and Lockheed Martin typically consult the State Department before entering into foreign deals, Musk and SpaceX dealt directly with Jakarta, the two officials said.

In response to questions from Reuters, a Lockheed Martin spokesperson said the company “works closely with the U.S. government, our allied countries and international customers.” Boeing declined to comment and the State Department did not respond to requests for comment.

Pentagon spokesman Jeff Jurgensen declined to answer specific questions about SpaceX, but said “many partnerships with the Department of Defense's space industry have a proven track record.” Nicholas Eftimiades, a former US intelligence officer and expert on Chinese spy operations at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank, said the SpaceX CEO had ruffled some feathers in the US capital: “Elon Musk is doing things in his own way and some officials don't do it.” not like this”.

Still, Musk's deals buck a long-standing trend of Western companies losing out to Chinese firms in Indonesia, a vast archipelago of more than 17,000 islands that is home to more than 270 million people.

Widodo said in October that Beijing would become the largest foreign direct investor in Indonesia within two years, overtaking Singapore. Chinese companies dominate the internet and 5G market, so Beijing was the obvious partner for satellite launches until the 2020 incident, said Andry Satrio Nugroho, an economist at the Institute for Economic and Financial Development, Jakarta-based think tank.

“Indonesia maintains close relations with China in many sectors. It is difficult to break Chinese dominance.”

STARBASE MEETING

In May 2022, Jokowi, as the powerful Indonesian president is popularly known, visited a SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

“Welcome to Starbase,” Musk said, smiling and shaking hands with the president, who was looking to invest Tesla in Indonesia’s nickel sector.

Widodo's two-hour visit included 30 minutes of talks with Musk in an office filled with model rockets, then a tour of the production area, according to an Indonesian official with direct knowledge. The president has long sought to build an electric vehicle industry in Indonesia, which has the world's largest reserves of nickel, a key component of electric batteries. The term-limited leader will leave office in October, but experts say Widodo will remain a major power player after the candidate he tacitly supported to succeed him won the Feb. 14 presidential election. Widodo told Reuters last year that to woo Musk, he also offered tax breaks, a concession to mine nickel and a subsidy program for the purchase of electric vehicles. But a Tesla electric vehicle or battery factory in Indonesia, publicly requested by Widodo, did not materialize.

Instead, days after the trip, according to a source with direct knowledge, Indonesian officials began discussing another of Musk's ventures: Starlink.

At the meeting in Texas, Musk asked Widodo to let Starlink enter Indonesia, the source said.

Telkomsat, a subsidiary of state telecommunications company Telkom, has been supportive, its former chief executive, Endi Fitri Herlianto, told Reuters. For months, the telecommunications company had sought regulatory approval so Telkomsat could use Starlink services for cellular backhaul or to connect mobile base stations to its network, Herlianto said.

Officials were concerned about the potential impact on domestic telecommunications operators if a permit was granted. The plan didn't come to fruition – until the visit to Boca Chica.

“GAME CHANGER”

Less than a month after the Texas meeting, Telkom announced that its subsidiary had received Starlink landing rights.

Indonesia's communications ministry told Reuters that Starlink was only allowed to operate a backhaul service with Telkomsat and was not allowed to retail consumer internet services.

Musk “put this request on the table at that time, so things started,” said the source with knowledge of the Indonesian discussions, referring to the May meeting.

Widodo spokesman Dwipayana confirmed that Musk and the president had discussed opportunities in Indonesia, adding that officials were still in communication with the billionaire about future investments by his companies, including Tesla.

Telkom did not respond to requests for comment. Last June, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched the 4.5-ton Satellite of the Republic of Indonesia (SATRIA-1), the largest satellite in Southeast Asia, into orbit.

Nia Satwika, SATRIA-1 project manager, said SpaceX offered lower costs and had greater availability of launch slots compared to other operators. “They’re a game changer,” she said, referring to SpaceX’s ability to reuse parts of its rockets — a crucial cost advantage over its competitors.