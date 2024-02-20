No recourse for torture victim kidnapped by Turkish secret services and held captive in black site :: Middle East Forum

A Turkish government employee suspected of having ties to an opposition group was kidnapped by the notorious Turkish intelligence agency (Milli stihbarat Tekilat, MIT) and held in a torture center for 52 days with no consequences for the perpetrators nor any recourse for the victim.

Yunus Akyol, a 41-year-old former chief auditor of the Court of Auditors, the institution responsible for controlling public spending, was kidnapped by MIT agents on the evening of July 21, 2016. The incident took place occurred while he was stopping to park his car at a market in Ankara.

An unmarked vehicle suddenly cut off his car and three or four men got out of the vehicle, one of whom brandished a gun pointed at his face. He was forced into the car, a hood was placed over his head and he was quickly driven from the scene, according to Akyol's court testimony.

When Akyol asked them who they were and why they were taking him, the men replied: “We are the state. [Biz Devletiz]”He was then confined in a windowless room whose walls were covered with foam rubber for sound insulation. His captors kept him handcuffed and blindfolded most of the time during his detention.

The kidnapping of critics and opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Islamist government by state agents, with complete impunity, has become a defining feature of Turkish intelligence tactics to support Turkey repressive regime through campaigns of intimidation. Illegal deprivation of liberty at torture sites also serves to coerce victims into making false statements, thereby allowing the government to mount false legal cases against opposition groups.

On the day of the kidnapping, Akyol was supposed to meet his father after going shopping, but he never arrived at his father's house. The day after his disappearance, his father filed a missing person and vehicle report with the police, expressing deep concern for his son's safety. However, the authorities took no action to find him.

Akyol's kidnapping and torture at a black site bears a striking resemblance to testimonies of other victims previously reported by Nordic Monitor. These stories consistently implicate MIT, which operates a clandestine facility in the Ankara Natural and Historical Conservation Area, located in the heart of the Turkish capital, approximately two kilometers from President Erdogan's lavish palace.

Akyol endured incessant torture, including beatings, in an attempt to coerce him into making false confessions implicating members of the Glen movement. The group, critical of the Erdogan government on a range of issues ranging from corruption within the administration to Turkey's support for armed jihadist groups, has been the target of government repression for a decade.

The kidnappers informed him that no one knew where he was or if he was alive. As a result of the torture and ill-treatment, he suffered injuries to his back, shoulders and knees, had his fingers and toes crushed and suffered long-term hearing loss as a result of the beatings he suffered. received in the ears.

At the end of this painful 52-day ordeal, on September 10, 2016, he was put back in his clothes, gagged and put a mask over his face. His hands and legs were tied and he was placed in a car. After driving for some time, the car stopped and he was transported to a location where he was asked to remain quiet and still until someone came to pick him up.

This scenario resembles the accounts of other victims who were also dropped off near police stations by MIT agents after enduring months of torture at black sites. MIT agents coordinate with police, providing information on where and when they can pick up victims, allowing their formal processing within the system, from detention to formal arrest.

After being dropped off by MIT agents, Akyol managed to remove his gag and mask, only to discover that he was inside a large pipe. He extricated himself from the pipe, called for help and tried to jump because his legs were still bound. Half an hour later, a police unit arrived to pick him up. However, instead of finding safety, he was subjected to continued torture and ill-treatment, even within the confines of the police station, demonstrating the collaboration between the police and MIT in his case. .

In his statement, he described being punched several times in the face, back and chest. At one point, officers repeatedly stepped on the plastic handcuffs that bound his hands behind his back, cutting his wrists. He finally succumbed to the excruciating pain and passed out.

The medical reports established about him between September 11 and October 5, 2016 appear to have been largely falsified. Under police pressure and surveillance, doctors refrained from documenting signs of torture. Instead, they attributed the injuries to possible allergies. The reports were particularly deficient, omitting critical information such as who was present when the victim was examined.

Turkish laws require suspects to be alone with the doctor during examinations to accurately identify possible signs of abuse and torture while in custody. However, Turkish police frequently flout this rule in practice, particularly in cases involving victims subjected to torture, pressuring doctors not to document such cases. Additionally, doctors are required to report who was present with the suspect during the examination, highlighting the systemic challenges of complying with legal standards.

After undergoing a second torture ordeal in police custody, Akyol was officially arrested on October 5, 2016, during his appearance before the 4th Peace Criminal Court in Ankara. He was accused of belonging to the Glen movement. Despite his suffering, he did not mention the torture he suffered during his testimony to the prosecutor's office or in court because the police had threatened to harm his family if he spoke.

It was not until the first hearing of his trial, on December 20, 2017, more than a year later, that Akyol found the courage to speak about torture. He filed a petition with the court, detailing his kidnapping and torture and expressing his ability to identify some of the perpetrators. However, despite his plea, the court took no action on the torture allegations.

Akyol filed another complaint with the prosecutor's office on March 9, 2018. However, police claimed that they were unable to retrieve footage from the store's parking lot CCTV cameras because they were no longer available. Shockingly, the prosecutor did not even take a statement from the victim and quickly decided to dismiss the case, citing lack of evidence. Akyol contested this decision, arguing that there had been no effective investigation. Unfortunately, his challenge was rejected by the 3rd Peace Criminal Court in Ankara.

He filed an appeal with the Constitutional Court, alleging a violation of his fundamental rights, on December 17, 2018. However, despite his appeal, the highest court, which operates under the control of the Erdogan government, ruled against him on September 20, 2023., citing a lack of evidence.

He was initially convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison on November 19, 2018. However, the conviction was later overturned on appeal. Nonetheless, the lower court later sentenced him to 32 years and four months in prison after merging two separate cases against him. The decision is currently awaiting further appeal.

The only evidence against him was a claim made by a man who identified a surprisingly large number of people, 146 of them to be exact, as members of the Glen movement, in a single statement that surfaced three years after his kidnapping. In addition, he reportedly devoted his free time to teaching science to young students as part of community activities within the movement.

Akyol was one of the rising stars of the Court of Auditors until his brutal dismissal in 2016, alongside hundreds of auditors, as part of a purge launched by the government which arbitrarily and summarily ousted more than a hundred thousand civil servants. Before his dismissal, he had written numerous articles on government accounting and auditing methods. In addition, he frequently provided training to civil servants of other institutions and gave lectures in various provinces on modern rules of bookkeeping and accounting.

Starting in 2016, the torture and kidnapping of government critics and opponents was authorized by Hakan Fidan, then head of MIT and now foreign minister, with the approval of President Erdogan. Following this approval, several victims were taken to black sites run by MIT, where they were subjected to torture and abuse.

Despite accumulating evidence, including numerous criminal complaints, victim statements, and confessions from senior MIT officials, the Erdogan government has failed to open an effective investigation into the torture allegations. In some cases, prosecutors appeared to continue investigating these allegations, only to abandon them, often citing a lack of evidence. So far, no on-site inspections have been carried out at Ankara's black sites.