Politics
PM Modi in Jammu today to dedicate projects worth 32,000 crores to the nation | Latest news India
On the eve of his visit to Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the projects he would dedicate to the nation during his day-long visit would be a great boost for the overall development of the region.
I look forward to being in Jammu tomorrow to inaugurate key development works that will improve the ease of living. It will also be a landmark day for the education sector as various institutions including IITs and IIMs will get permanent campuses, he posted on X (formerly Twitter).
During his visit to the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of noteworthy projects. 32,000 crore, and distribute appointment letters to 1,500 new government recruits from the Union Territory (UT).
Additionally, he will interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes under the Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu programme.
What are the projects?
The event will begin around 11:30 am at the Maulana Azad Stadium in the city. The projects cover sectors such as health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, civic infrastructure, etc.
These include various campuses of IIT, IIM and Indian Institute of Skills (IIS); new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) and Navodaya Vidyalayas (NV); AIIMS Jammu; a new terminal at Jammu airport; rail and road projects; a CUF (Common User Facility) oil depot; and more.
Only J&K's second visit in second term
Tuesday's visit will be only the second after that to J&K during his second term; the other took place in April 2022. The latest visit also comes just before the April-May Lok Sabha polls, where he will seek a third consecutive term as prime minister.
Prime Minister Modi's second term began in May 2019. One of his highlights was the August 2019 term. repeal of article 370, legislation which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. A full-fledged state at the time, J&K was also divided into two distinct UTs: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
