Why Ganjar-Mahfud was defeated on its own territory but the PDI-P survived

A post-election analysis of Ganjar Pranowos' poor performance in last week's presidential election requires examining what happened behind the scenes and at the local level, including on his home turf, Central Java.

MD Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud's performance in Indonesia's 2024 presidential election (PE) matched dismal poll numbers regarding his electability ahead of last week's vote. According to (unofficial) Quick Count results from reputable survey institutes and media outlets, Ganjar-Mahfud scored approx. 16 to 17 percent of the national vote. This pales in comparison to the second-placed pair Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (Team AMIN), who garnered around 24 to 25 percent, and the winning pair Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka. The latter obtained 57 to 59 percent, even surpassing the results of Joko Widodos (Jokowi) when he won against Prabowo in PE2019.

Perhaps the biggest harm is that Ganjar-Mahfud has significantly underperformed, even in Central Java, where Ganjar served as governor for two terms (2013-2023). During his re-election as governor in 2018, Ganjar had obtained an impressive score of 58.78% of the votes. However, his hometown's support for EP2024 fell to just 33-34 percent (compared to 52.7 percent for Prabowos).

Even though they were supported by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the party that came first in the general elections (GE), Ganjar-Mahfud was defeated in almost all districts of Central Java, including Yogyakarta. . Prabowo-Gibran dominated except at Boyolali and Wonogiri. Remarkably, Ganjar even lost to Karanganyar, his birthplace.

Table 1. Comparison of 2019 and 2024 electoral performance, Central Java and Yogyakarta

SS2019 (%) PE2024 (%, projected) Central Java Yogyakarta Central Java Yogyakarta Joko Widodo (F) 77.29 69.03 Prabowo Subianto 22.71 30.97 Prabowo Subianto (F) 52 53.38 Ganjar Pranowo 34 27.63 GE2019 GE2024 (%, projected) Share of IDP-P votes 29.7 29.94 Currently being counted, estimated at ~27 percent Compilation of authors from sources: 2019 https://pemilu2019.kpu.go.id/; 2024 https://pemilu2024.kpu.go.id/

When the official vote count is ready on March 20, 2024, it will likely show that there has been an apparent absence or reduction in the coattail effect (or downvote). This describes the link between votes for a presidential candidate and voters' choices in national, provincial or local legislative elections.

The votes of Central Java and Yogyakarta, as key provinces supporting the PDI-P, highlight this disconnect. The PDI-P's GE vote share was relatively unaffected despite the loss of the Ganjar-Mahfud EP: the PDI-P is expected to win around 17 percent of the national vote, slightly less than the 19 percent it obtained in 2019.

How did Ganjar-Mahfud perform so poorly on his home court?

According to the author, Ganjar-Mahfud became the main target of the Prabowo-Gibran campaign, which enjoyed the tacit support of President Jokowi. The media has highlighted cases where Jokowi seemed to follow Ganjar during this last electoral campaign. Additionally, Jokowi has actively campaigned in PDI-P strongholds, spending nine days in January 2024 visiting parts of Central Java and Yogyakarta. During this period, he inaugurated events and provided social assistance to poor communities.

Within the PDI-P, however, some perceived Jokowi's actions as part of a more systematic operation aimed at influencing Ganjar-Mahfud's natural electoral base. In private conversations, this author heard recurring stories that government employees were forced to vote for candidate 02 (the ballot number for Prabowo-Gibran). The operation also targeted regents affiliated with the PDI-P, who would have been subject to intimidation if they supported the Ganjars camp.

This would have extended its reach to village leaders (chief). In November 2023, the regional police summoned all Karanganyar village chief, apparently for an investigation into the misuse of aid funds from the national budget. This summons of village chiefs from Ganjar's hometown was interpreted by some as a signal to other regions, implying that support for candidate 02 was expected.

The implicit threat of corruption investigations to gain support from bureaucrats and politicians could have been another tactic. Coincidence or not, the governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Parawansa publicly supported Prabowo-Gibran just days after the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) searched his office for evidence related to the alleged misappropriation of public funds. Harta Mudhlor, regent of Sidoarjo, East Java, supported Prabowo-Gibran a day after being questioned by the KPK.

Initially, many believed that Prabowo-Gibran and Jokowi's strategy involved combining the presidential and legislative elections. In addition to strengthening Prabowo-Gibran, Jokowi aimed to propel the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), led by his youngest son Kaesang Pengarep since October 2023, into Parliament. (Editor's note: PSI does not appear to have any claim to any parliamentary seat as it fell below the four percent voting threshold.) However, this plan is said to have been abandoned due to the perceived risk of clashing with PDI-P stalwarts. their territory. The fallout from the 2019 elections, when Prabowo attempted to take on Jokowi in PDI-P strongholds and suffered a significant defeat, may have influenced this shift. (In 2019, candidate Prabowo received only 22.7 percent of the vote in Central Java, a substantial drop from the 33.3 percent he won in 2014.)

The Prabowo-Gibran campaign then opted for a decoupling of votes for the presidential and legislative elections, focusing on split vote for Ganjar of the PDI-P. According to a person involved in Prabowos' campaign, PDI-P supporters were asked to vote for Prabowo-Gibran but were not explicitly asked to vote for PSI. This would have been done through door-to-door requests, accompanied by pressure or influence from the state apparatus (read: local authorities, sometimes). For the PDI-P base, the message was We are PDI-P, we are Jokowi, we are Prabowowhich has proven to be very effective.

Thanks to this discreet and widespread mobilization, Ganjar-Mahfud appeared to be a liability for PDI-P legislative candidates at all levels. While the Ganjar-Mahfud campaign distributed thousands of campaign materials (such as posters and T-shirts) for use by PDI-P legislative candidates, these reportedly remained intact. A PDI-P legislative candidate the author spoke with said: If I were to post these campaign materials, it would jeopardize my votes. In some cases, PDI-P legislative candidates even engaged in discreet campaigns for Prabowo-Gibran.

A different approach was taken towards the Anies-Muhaimin camp (Team AMIN). Prabowo-Gibran apparently did not seem to perceive Anies as an obstacle to victory since eligibility polls consistently indicated that Anies' support did not exceed a quarter of the electorate. The AMIN team mainly benefited from the support of conservative Muslim voters aligned with the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), which is part of the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) base associated with the National Awakening Party (PKB) and the NasDem (National Democrats).

In contrast, Ganjar-Mahfud's nationalist and moderate voter segments overlapped with those of Prabowo-Gibrans. It therefore made sense for Prabowo-Gibran and Jokowi to target Ganjar-Mahfud voters, recognizing that a combination of votes from their own camp (i.e. Golkar, Prabowos Gerindra, National Mandate Party (PAN) and the Democratic Party) plus all the PDI-P voters they managed to convince would open the way to the presidential palace.

Examining the Prabowo-Gibran campaign in Central Java, this author believes that Prabowo-Gibran used strategies reminiscent of Suharto's New Order to secure victory. This involved leveraging personal loyalty to Jokowi, elements of the state bureaucracy, and implementing populist welfare programs.

However, the 2024 elections have not destroyed the foundations of political parties. Nationally, the distribution of votes between parties appears to closely mirror that of 2019. After the elections, Prabowo could expect the parties to resume conventional negotiations to reach a new power-sharing agreement. Despite intense competition, most parties will return to some semblance of the status quo.

