Using Minilateral Agreements – Balancing the US-China Rivalry in Southeast Asia

The emergence of multilateral groups after World War II was seen as a way to avoid conflict and devastating competition. Multilateral groups such as the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Bank were seen as possessing the capabilities to institutionalize cooperation in international relations. However, due to the preponderance of hitherto dominant powers in the groups and the lack of effective reforms, trust in the groupings has diminished. The rise of China and the effective use of its influence to shape the agendas of these groupings, often at the expense of smaller powers, have led to a further blockage of these institutions. However, China as an actor also provides possible opportunities for smaller powers to leverage their economic strengths, even though these actors may have active military conflicts with China. Southeast Asia is an example of a region in which several countries are in active military conflict with China and yet attempt to take advantage of economic partnerships with China. Xi Jinping (AP)

Southeast Asia has historically been a region that has suffered from the effects of great power rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union. The war in Southeast Asia (1961-73) was the result of the American policy called containment, which sought to curb the spread of communism to the borders of the early Cold War. The United States' primary objective during the war was to protect South Vietnam from conquest by communist North Vietnam. Southeast Asia also experienced a war with China. In February 1979, Chinese forces launched a surprise invasion of North Vietnam and captured several towns near the border. The context of the war dates back to 1978, when Vietnam invaded and occupied Cambodia, ending the rule of the Chinese-backed Khmer Rouge. The Sino-Vietnamese War lasted a month and China withdrew its troops in March 1979.

In the 21st century, the United States and China are important players in Southeast Asia. The relationship between the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is important because more than 6,200 U.S. companies operate in the region, employing approximately one million people, and all 50 states Americans export to ASEAN, supporting approximately 625,000 people. jobs. More than 50,000 students from the region study in the United States each year. As for China, ASEAN is linked to it by numerous infrastructure projects, including the China-Laos railway which opened in 2021. China also actively supports the Belt and Road Initiative. (BRI) in Southeast Asia with promises of victory. -gain cooperation.

Although ASEAN as a group has been more successful than most other regional groupings in the world, differences in member groups' national interests and leanings toward the United States or China often thwart the cooperation. To begin with, not all ASEAN members have a territorial dispute with China. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei have active disputes with China in the South China Sea, or what is also known as the Southeast Asian Sea; while Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore and Thailand do not have the same situation despite China.

To deepen thematic partnerships with the United States or China, or even with ASEAN members, countries in the region are increasingly considering the possibility of minilateral groupings. Minilaterals go beyond bilaterals but are not equal to networks or blocks. These are easier options for states to rethink regional geographies. Engaging in smaller, informal, more focused, interest-based groups to work on various contentious issues provides states with easier resolution mechanisms. Minilateral agreements occupy the space between bilateralism, with the United States and China respectively, and broader regional multilateralism, such as that of ASEAN, and are increasingly flexible, exclusive and functional. These minilateral agreements include the 1994 Eastern ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) between Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, the Malacca Strait Patrol (MSP) between Indonesia , Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, the Trilateral Cooperation Agreement (TCA) of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Reportedly, the Philippines is also considering quadrilateral engagements with the United States, Australia and Japan. Vietnam has also made several minilateral commitments with partners such as Japan and India.

The question here is to what extent the United States and China can leverage multilateral groupings against each other in the great power rivalry in Southeast Asia. In the existing minilateral agreements that Southeast Asian countries maintain among themselves or with the United States or China, a dominant trend is visible. The thematic convergences that Southeast Asia finds with China are largely over economic engagements, while the thematic convergences that Southeast Asian countries find with the United States are often military. If the United States wants to surpass China in minilateral engagements, it will have to step up its game on economic matters, as China has done. If China wants to surpass the United States in Southeast Asia in minilateral relations and gain the 100% trust of the members, it will have to give up the threat it poses to the sovereignty of these members. The sacrifice the United States or China is willing to make to win the great power competition in Southeast Asia, using the minilaterals as a forum will be an important factor in determining the winner!

This article is written by Sriparna Pathak, Associate Professor, Chinese Studies and International Relations, Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.