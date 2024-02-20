Do Xi's plans for China's economic growth involve a reset?

Politics
China's rise in the international system as the second most important player depends on its economic rise. However, the new normal for China's economy, which once recorded double-digit growth rates, is a slowing growth rate and a host of problems. The roughly $19 trillion economy continues to face a housing market crisis, after a nearly uninterrupted 20-year boom that the government encouraged and facilitated. Accounting for around a quarter of total gross domestic product (GDP), housing now faces rapid decline as it faces chronic oversupply and lower household formation. Local governments. State-owned enterprises as well as real estate developers all face high debt levels. There is a complete absence of inflation, reflecting insufficient aggregate demand. Productivity growth has stalled, with increased politicization of the business environment, and associated problems of rapid aging, inequality and high youth unemployment. US rating agency Moody lowered China's credit rating outlook in December last year from stable to negative. China has not yet announced a specific growth target for 2024, which is expected to be around 4.6%.
In his New Year speech, President Xi Jinping acknowledged that difficulties must be overcome to achieve new economic recovery, while adding that China has shown signs of recovery from the shocks of the pandemic and has made progress in technological development, in addition to making progress in building a modern economy. industrial system. China, which reached the heights of its economic growth, was known as the manufacturing hub of the world, as it exploited the abundant supply of cheap labor and state subsidies to promote a model growth driven by exports. However, weak foreign demand, combined with numerous domestic problems, led to a decline in exports for at least most of last year.
As the question of when and how China's economy will rebound looms, a quick look at some of the key meetings and statements from Chinese leaders can shed light on the question of whether the economy will face a reset, and to what extent it will depend on internal or external adjustments. 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and is a crucial year for the implementation of the 14th Five-Year Plan. The adjustments planned for 2024 will have implications for the future trajectory of the Chinese economy.
Xi Jinping chaired the Politburo meeting on January 31 this year, during which he continued to emphasize strengthening political control and supervision; high-quality development and a balance between high-quality development and a high level of security – all key points of the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) held in December last year. The event concluded with a 4,355-character overview detailing economic plans for 2024. The multifaceted strategy for a robust economy targets various sectors and priorities. Some of them include stimulating foreign direct investment (FDI) in China, increasing domestic demand, managing excess production, using scientific and technological innovation to advance the construction of a modern industrial system, the implementation of tax and tax reform initiatives, high-level openness. , stability of the financial sector, promotion of agriculture and rural work, coordinated regional development, low-carbon green development, improvement of people's livelihoods and continued intelligence developments artificial. CEWC's policies are unified by the principle of prioritizing development before tackling problems, known in Chinese as xian li hou po ().
The 11th Political Bureau Collective Study Session held this year once again discussed in depth the promotion of high-quality development. He also emphasized strategic tasks such as accelerating the construction of a modern economic system and promoting self-improvement and self-reliance in high-level scientific and technological fields. Accelerate the construction of a new development model, promote deep reforms and high-level opening-up. In February, in accordance with the policies set out in CEWC speeches or in Xi's speeches since January this year, Xi visited Tianjin before the Spring Festival and visited a village in Xiqing District to s 'inform on the resumption of agricultural activities after last year's floods; after which he went to an urban area to check the supply of goods for the festive season. Both strands of development – agriculture and industry – preoccupied the leaders. On February 9, Xi said that China faces an exceptionally complicated international environment, as well as the arduous task of reform, development and maintaining stability; Despite this, solid progress has been made in pursuing modernization with Chinese characteristics. The focus remains not only on domestic aspects of the economy, but also on the international atmosphere.
On February 8, Xi met with representatives of China's non-communist political parties (CCP) and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, as well as other members of the united front. Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference; Cai Qi, Secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of the PRC were also present. Xi spoke of the need to implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, act according to the principles of pursuing progress while ensuring stability, resisting external pressures and boosting economic recovery and development. In this context, it is important to note the need for leaders to meet with the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce and emphasize the need for continued progress as well as stability. In all declarations, the existence of the need to ensure stability indicates that political control is here to continue, and even increase. The statements also emphasize domestic development and foreign FDI in China, or balanced development between regions. Thus, it is clear that, just like in 1978, when China under Deng Xiaoping embarked on reforms and opening-up without a master plan and committed to crossing the river while feeling the stones, today's China under Xi has also outlined key priorities and will continue. on further reforms without a clear plan with only principles to guide it. It is also very clear that China will attempt to leverage the global economy to continue its rise while working to resolve the problems plaguing its economy.
This article is written by Sriparna Pathak, Associate Professor, Chinese Studies and International Relations, Jindal School of International Affairs, OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.
