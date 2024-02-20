Donald Trump GoFundMe raises $500,000 in 3 days thanks to over 10,000 donations





Donald Trump's fundraising to pay his $355 million fine following his fraud trial in New York has surpassed half a million donations.

The fundraiser was launched on GoFundMe hours after the verdict, an act of defiance against what MAGA supporters perceived as an aberration of justice.

The billionaire tycoon also took to social media to criticize the judge and prosecutors handling the case, calling them “corrupt” and “crooked.”

More than 10,000 people donated to Donald Trump's MAGA fundraiser

MEGA

Trump's GoFundMe surpassed the $500,000 mark just three days after it was created by Elena Cardone, the wife of real estate mogul Grant Cardone.

Elena tagged the page with the words “Support Trump; fund the unjust $355 million judgment,” referring to the fine imposed on Trump during his fraud trial in New York for falsely inflating the value of his assets in financial documents.

Several staunch Trump supporters donated $500, and some gave as much as $10,000. Since its launch, more than 10,000 donations have been made and more people are expected to join the MAGA donor league in the coming days.

As the fund's title shows, the money would be used to pay the fine if Trump's potential appeal of the verdict to the appeals court fails to overturn the current decision.

Donald Trump's GoFundMe received mixed reactions on social media

MEGA

While MAGA supporters fully supported the creation of the GoFundMe page, some individuals criticized it, saying Trump and his family had enough money to pay the fine.

One individual remarked: “His daughter and son-in-law have 2 billion. Let them get him out of trouble. »

Another person said: “What bullshit. He's a billionaire with a fucking 747 private jet. He can liquidate some assets. Stop trying to make people live paycheck to paycheck to pay his bills.”

Another user wrote: “Since Trump said Mar-a-lago was worth $1.5 billion, he should sell it, pay the fines and pocket the difference.” This is a clownish gesture to GoFundMe for a guy who claims he's a billionaire. »

Some other social media users also called out GoFundMe, saying the fundraiser violated their policies. In response to the calls, Jalen Drummond, the company's director of public affairs, told Newsweek: “This fundraiser currently complies with our terms of service. »

GoFundMe will not 'repay' interest on Donald Trump's fine

MEGA

Despite the impressive fundraising, one expert called it a wasted effort, saying it would not even repay the interest on the fine.

“It's remarkable that he's raised less than $0.5 million in three days. That won't even cover the interest he owes,” said Dr. Mark Shanahan, a professor of American politics at the University of Surrey, to Newsweek in an interview.

He added: “While any decision on whether he should pay may well be delayed in the appeals process, Trump's lawyers may find sufficient reason to persuade the judiciary to remand his cases in court. It will by no means be clear that he will still have to deposit a significant amount of what he owes in deposit. He will need much more than MAGA loyalists to meet the demands of the court.

Trump would have to pay a 9% interest rate on the damages amount, as required by New York State. Additionally, according to a pretrial ruling in the case, the fine “will continue to increase each day” until Trump complies.

Former president called Judge Engoron 'crooked' over $355 million verdict

MEGA

After the verdict, Trump used his Truth social media to criticize Arthur Engoron, the judge in the case, and Letitia James, the New York attorney general. He called Engoron “crooked” and described James as “corrupt.”

He also said the verdict was an “anti-American judgment against” him, his family and his “huge business,” adding that “radicals are doing everything they can to deport him.”

In another post, he went on to claim that the decision was a case of “election interference” and a “witch hunt.”

As part of the verdict, Trump was also barred for three years from holding an executive position in any New York company or legal entity within the state. His sons Eric and Donald Jr., also charged in this case, were fined more than four million dollars each, as well as banned from practicing for two years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/donald-trump-gofundme-raises-500k-003005692.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos