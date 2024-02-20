Trump ranks last in presidential greatness survey (again)





Donald Trump became the 45th president of the United States on a promise to “make America great again.” But a preeminent group of political scientists whom Trump would no doubt call “haters and losers” have once again ranked him as the worst commander in chief in the country's history.

The Presidential Greatness Project 2024 expert survey was conducted in late 2023 among members of the Presidents and Executive Politics section of the American Political Science Association – a group that publishes several academic journals – and scholars who have recently published Peer-reviewed articles related to presidential politics. The 154 responses were collected from self-described Republicans and conservatives, in addition to Democrats and liberals. These participants ranked each president on a scale of 0 to 100, with 0 indicating “failure,” 50 meaning “average,” and 100 meaning “excellent.”

Taking the average of these scores for each president gives an overall score, and it is perhaps not surprising that Abraham Lincoln came in first with 93.87, followed by Franklin Delano Roosevelt and George Washington, the only other presidents rated in the 90s. Joe Biden found himself on the high end of the spectrum, placing 14th with a more middle-of-the-road score of 62.66. Meanwhile, at the bottom of the list was none other than Donald J. Trump, with a measly 10.92.

Trump also ranked last in the previous edition of the survey, published in 2018, but his results were slightly worse this time: six years ago, he received a score of 12.34, which which placed him just a few points behind the second worst president, James Buchanan. This year, Buchanan's rating improved slightly to 16.71, leaving Trump nearly six points behind his closest competitor. For 2024, Trump has also been considered by far the most “polarizing” president of all.

Kayleigh McEnany, Trump's former White House press secretary and now co-host of Outnumbered on Fox News, was among the conservatives who called the list meaningless (which perhaps raises the question of why she mentioned it on television). Vaguely questioning the investigation's methods and calling it “infuriating in many ways,” McEnany — who has been viciously attacked by Trump himself since becoming an expert — expressed disbelief that Barack Obama is ranked in the top 10. She also fumed. that Biden had placed above Ronald Reagan. “These are the Ivory Tower elites who in no way represent the views of the American people,” she said of the academics behind the paper. Editor's Choice

The Biden campaign celebrated the investigation with a statement mocking Trump's poor performance. “Happy Presidents Day!” …Unless you’re Donald Trump,” he began. After touting Biden's ranking in the top third, he pointedly compared Trump to Buchanan, “who is credited with leading the United States into civil war,” and Herbert Hoover, “the only president , with Trump, to leave the country. office with fewer jobs than when it started.

“It takes a lot to be known as the absolute worst in your profession in the history of your country,” Biden spokesperson Kevin Munoz noted in additional comments. “But Donald Trump succeeded, and the reason is quite clear. Donald Trump spent his four years in office working for one thing: himself.”

Trump, who is currently facing the consequences of a $355 million fraud fine imposed on him Friday by a New York judge and selling gold Trump sneakers for $399 a pair, has yet to weighed on the investigation. But it's not often that he loses a contest without claiming it's rigged.

