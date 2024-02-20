Chinese Leader Xi Jinping Congratulates AU on Successful Ethiopia Summit





Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated the African Union (AU) on its recent 37th summit held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, on February 17-18. The theme of the summit was “Educating an African fit for the 21st century: building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality and relevant learning in Africa”. It was an occasion which also allowed the handing over of the baton from the outgoing president, Azali Assoumani, president of the Union of the Comoros, following the election of Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, president of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, as new president. of Unionunion for 2024. In the Chinese President's message on the auspicious occasion, highlights of which were shared with PREMIUM TIMES by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria on Tuesday, he highlighted that the world was undergoing profound changes, the type of which had not been seen before. century.

He added that emerging relations within the South, including countries in Africa and China, were flourishing, which had a profound impact on the course of world history. For him, this is both beneficial and a source of optimism for the future. READ ALSO :Moïse and Troost-Ekong named in the best eleven of the CAN group stage He also took the opportunity to commend the AU for bringing African countries together to seek strength through unity and promote integration, as well as the construction of free trade zones. President Xi Jinping said the AU's successful membership in the G20 further strengthened Africa's representation and raised its voice in global governance, and China extended sincere congratulations to the regional body on this milestone. major milestone reached. The Chinese president stressed that over the past year, China-Africa relations have deepened. As the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue was held successfully, the two sides agreed to support each other in exploring their modernization paths and jointly create an enabling environment for realizing their development visions. He then pointed out that the new session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will be held in 2024, to deepen the collective consultation, dialogue and cooperation mechanism established among developing countries, which have been mutually beneficial and s has been strengthened since its beginnings in the early 2000s. President Xi said he is willing to work with leaders of African countries to formulate a new blueprint for China-Africa cooperation and promote the joint construction of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, in a manner focused on the benefits for people on both sides.

