Former Republican congressman blasts Lindsey Graham and others for 'planting on Donald Trump's knee'

Former Rep. David Jolly (Fla.), who served in the House as a Republican but later left the party, accused members of his former party of being apologists for former President Trump, while his Recent remarks about NATO have come under increasing scrutiny.

“I think there is a unique shame to see [Rep.] Mike Turner [R-Ohio], [Sen.] Tim Scott [R-S.C.], [Sen.] Lindsey Graham [R-S.C.] and others engage in this type of apologizing if you will, for their own political gain. Dealing with Donald Trump's knee, they do it very well, from Graham to Scott to Mike Turner to [Rep.] Elise Stefanik [R-N.Y.]… you name them,” Jolly said in an interview Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House.”

The Hill has contacted the offices of Turner, Scott, Graham and Stefanik for further comment.

Trump recently faced growing backlash after claiming he would encourage Russia to attack NATO allies that do not carry their financial weight relative to the alliance's defense spending goals.

The former president, at a Feb. 11 campaign rally, recounted how a foreign leader questioned him about his threat not to defend members who failed to meet the alliance's defense spending goals .

“You haven’t paid?” » Trump said he responded. “You are a delinquent. No, I won't protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever they want. You have to pay. You have to pay your bills.

The remarks further fueled fears about what a second Trump term in the White House could mean for the United States' European allies.

Some Trump allies, for their part, have largely shrugged off any concerns.

Turner, who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, defended his comments Sunday and said the former president's comments at rallies did not translate into his “actual policies.”

Scott, who suspended his own White House bid last fall, dismissed Trump's comments when asked Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union.” The South Carolina Republican instead focused on President Biden, who he said is “dragging his feet.”

Graham also said Sunday that he supports the former president's calls to get alliance members to contribute what would be considered their fair share.

Jolly said Monday that he doesn't believe the current Republican Party views Russia as “an adversary.”

“I don't think they see Vladimir Putin as particularly evil and that's a pivot from Republican orthodoxy,” Jolly said. “And I think what's so fascinating about this – as disturbing as it is – is that it is in the national security interests of the United States and the West to no longer consider Donald Trump as an adversary or Vladimir Putin as an adversary if the Republicans take control or if Donald Trump ends up in the White House.

“The other side of the coin is the acceptance of American weakness,” he said, later adding: “The Republican Party today has accepted American weakness; look and give shares to Vladimir Putin and Russia. And it’s not just a pivot in orthodoxy, it’s a new chapter in republicanism.”

